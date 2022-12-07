Genevieve Parisi sported a daring bodycon dress in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi may have found fame while appearing on The Bachelor and later Bachelor in Paradise, but she proved she doesn’t need a man to have fun.

The reality star stunned in a red and black leopard print dress that featured velvet and sheer mesh material. It had long sleeves and a high neck, but that didn’t take away from the wow factor due to the tight bodycon style, with a thigh-skimming hemline, and daring cut-outs on the sides.

Genevieve smiled wide as she stood in front of a wall, clearly ready to take on the night in Las Vegas.

Her makeup was incredibly glam, featuring defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and dark red lipstick with a glossy finish. She left her dark tresses cascading down her shoulders as she ran her hands through her hair in the photo.

She captioned the post, “I guess that’s why they call it Sin City,” and received over 42k likes, including from fellow Bachelor alums Kendall Long, Victoria Fuller, and Abigail Heringer.

It looked as if the BIP star took a private jet to Las Vegas, as she was seen looking cozy in a plane seat wearing beige sweatpants and a pair of white Nike sneakers. She was a world away from her nighttime look, as she went makeup free, and kept it natural.

Genevieve Parisi wore a popular dress from Pretty Little Thing

At the end of the carousel, Genevieve gave a view from the back of the dress as she lifted one leg and looked over her shoulder in a flirty gesture, showing off her black strappy heels.

The dress proved to be quite popular, as the Bachelor Nation alum shared via her Instagram Story that several followers had asked about it.

She shared a link and revealed it was the Red Leopard Flocked Ring Bodycon Dress from Pretty Little Thing, retailing for $48 and available in red and black.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve is an ambassador for Revolve

Since her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve has racked up 253k followers, meaning she has jumped on the Bachelor Nation bandwagon and achieved true influencer status.

She frequently advertises for clothing retailer Revolve via Instagram and shared several outfits in the summer while attending the Revolve Festival.

She shared pictures from the festival as she stood in front of a large Revolve sign, wearing a thigh-skimming, yellow miniskirt with a tie at the side and tassels on the bottom.

She paired it with a white crop top that gave major country girl vibes, and white ankle boots for a more modern touch. She gave the quintessential influencer poses as she shared various shots looking over her shoulder as well as down at the ground.

She jokingly wrote in the caption, “Pretending the world revolves around me.”

She tagged the brand and added the hashtag, “#REVOLVEFestival” in her caption as well.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.