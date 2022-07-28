Genevieve Parisi gets followers involved in two body-baring bikini photos

Genevieve Parisi shows off in her bikini. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi was a fan favorite on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, especially because she put the season’s villain, Shanae Ankney, in her place.

Now, after the show, she has continued to be loved by her fans and followers as she acts as a social media influencer.

Viewers go crazy any time that Genevieve posts photos, whether they are in revealing outfits, or in body-baring bikinis and swimwear.

After going on Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Nation can’t wait to watch her on the beaches of Mexico and see if she found someone down there to be with moving forward.

For now, Genevieve has been showing off her beach and pool-ready body as she poses in bikinis.

With her tanned, toned body in check, Genevieve most recently posed two different ways and asked fans to weigh in and give their thoughts and votes.

Genevieve Parisi poses two different ways in her newest bikini

In the first photo on her Instagram page, Genevieve can be seen lounging in a cushioned chair with a serious, more seductive look on her face as she stared at the camera.

Viewers can see her toned legs as they bent over the chair’s side and her bikini top pushing up her cleavage.

Genevieve had a sheer white, long-sleeved cover-up on, but the right side was completely off her shoulder as she put her hand to her sunglasses.

Her second photo showed Genevieve with a sweet smile on her face as she stood to show off her bikini body this time.

In this photo, the cover-up is off both of her shoulders, and viewers can see her flat stomach and chest as she lets her hair down around her shoulders.

Genevieve then captioned her post by asking, “1 or 2? [heart-faced emoji].”

Bachelor Nation alums give their opinions on which option they like more

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were the first two to comment on Genevieve’s photos and posts. They are also the first-ever co-Bachelorettes and are three episodes in on airing their season.

Gabby wrote, “R u kidding??” showing she loved both of Genevieve’s options, while Rachel stated, “so beautiful it pains me.”

Victoria Fuller, who filmed Season 8 of the upcoming season of BIP with Genevieve, declared, “I’m sorry both wtf.”

Wells Adam, who will once again be the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise this fall, posted next, as he claimed, “2 asks for drinks nicer. 1, makes much better tv. So… 1.”

Kate Gallivan and Lydnsey Windham, who were both contestants on Clayton’s season with Genevieve, exclaimed, “Da-DAYUM [sweating face emoji],” and “I meannnnn [fire flame and hands clapping emoji].”

Genevieve has definitely made a name for herself after being a part of the Bachelor franchise, and fans absolutely love her.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.