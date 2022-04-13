Genevieve Parisi flaunts her cleavage in a silk shirt as she goes out in East Village

Genevieve Parisi goes out with her sister. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi caught the eye of Bachelor Nation fans on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Not only did viewers love her because of her fun-loving personality, but also for being vocal about the show’s villain, Shanae Ankney. In fact, the house celebrated when Shanae was finally sent home on the 2-on-1 with Genevieve and Clayton.

While Genevieve struggled to open up emotionally with Clayton, which ultimately caused her demise and elimination, she has continued to catch the eyes and hearts of fans through her social media presence since the show aired.

It’s no secret that Genevieve has an amazing body, smile, and hair, and she has been willing to show off all of that via her Instagram page. Not only has she posted photos of herself in bikinis in her rocking beach body, but she has also shown fans her fun side, going out on the town with Bachelor Nation alums and friends.

Genevieve Parisi looks stunning in silky crop top that shows off her cleavage

This time, Genevieve spent time out with her one and only sister, Nicole Parisi. Nicole is Genevieve’s little sister and is about two years younger than her, but it appears the two are as thick as thieves.

In Genevieve’s Instagram post, she captured three photos of her and her sister together, as she dressed in a silky, long-sleeved crop top, showing a great deal of cleavage.

In the first and third pictures, the girls are smiling at the camera and are standing chest-to-chest, and in the second photo, they are both making kissy faces as Nicole kisses her sister on the cheek.

Genevieve captioned the photos, “Taking bets – Over/under how many slices of pizza did we eat after this?”

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans have to say about her caption and her look?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans took their shot at the guessing game. The first person to guess a number was Kira Mengistu, who was on Clayton’s season with Genevieve. She wrote, “10 slices,” and Genevieve came back with, “@kiramengistu you’re good.”

Mara Agrait and Sierra Jackson, also from Clayton’s season, commented next, but instead of taking bets on the pizza as Kira had done, they complimented Genevieve’s look.

Mara wrote, “Gorgeous genes,” and Sierra added a red heart, fire flame emoji, and hands clapping emoji.

Other fans couldn’t get over how pretty Genevieve and her sister were. One woman posted, “Um you’re a beauty queen,” while another stated, “The prettiest sisters! Miss you both (red heart).”

Although Genevieve didn’t win Clayton’s heart or final rose, she seems to be doing well and thriving both physically and emotionally. Moreover, fans just can’t seem to get enough of her on social media.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.