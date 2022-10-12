Genevieve Parisi calls out Ivan Hall’s ‘wild accusation’ about her motives on Bachelor in Paradise

Genevieve Parisi appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi reacted to Ivan Halls’ recent statements about her, and she couldn’t disagree more.

Genevieve is currently starring in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and has experienced lots of drama and tears thus far.

Her biggest area of conflict was with The Bachelorette Season 17 star Justin Glaze.

At first, Genevieve worried that Justin would ditch her for Victoria Fuller; however, she ended up leaving him for Aaron Clancy.

Ivan spoke about Genevieve on his podcast and made some blunt allegations about Genevieve being insincere on the show.

Genevieve caught wind of Ivan’s comments and shared her own statement, denying that she exaggerated her emotions on the show.

Genevieve Parisi shuts down Ivan Halls’ ‘wild accusation’

Genevieve took to her Instagram Stories to react to a clip from Ivan’s podcast, The Vibe.

Ivan cohosts The Vibe with his The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 co-star Demar Jackson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the snippet Genevieve shared, Ivan discussed Genevieve’s emotional behavior in Paradise and expressed, “I don’t believe or trust anything she’s saying at all. I don’t even know how interested in Justin she is. I think she’s playing up to the cameras. She’s like trying to just like do the most.”

Genevieve wrote a statement over the clip as she explained that the video popped up on her explore page.

She called Ivan’s words “such a wild accusation to me.”

Genevieve shared that most people who know her know she is “emotional and dramatic and that’s just who I am.”

She denied playing up her emotions for the camera and stated that her feelings were so real and strong that she didn’t know how to control them in the moment.

Genevieve concluded her post, “I don’t know why anyone would ‘do the most’ to make themselves look as dramatic as I am on purpose. That’s all thanks for listening.”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi still regrets kissing Justin Glaze

After Genevieve’s heightened emotions leading up to the first rose ceremony, her luck turned around when Aaron Clancy arrived on the island.

Aaron asked Genevieve to go on his double date with James Bonsall and Shanae Ankney.

Genevieve and Aaron had a good time, and she felt like Aaron made her feel far more seen and wanted than Justin.

Despite her great date with Aaron, Genevieve still kissed Justin during a conversation on the beach when he mentioned wanting a kiss for his birthday.

Fortunately, Aaron responded maturely to Genevieve’s kiss, and she apologized as she chose to move forward with Aaron.

Genevieve took to Twitter and expressed that she still feels “absolutely horrible” for her kiss with Justin in front of Aaron.

Pic credit: @ParisiGenevieve/Twitter

Time will tell how Genevieve and Aaron’s relationship will progress as Bachelor in Paradise continues.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.