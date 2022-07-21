Genevieve Parisi bares her cleavage in body-hugging, sheer white dress with cutouts

Genevieve Parisi poses in revealing dress. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi won the hearts of Bachelor Nation during Clayton Echard’s past season of The Bachelor.

Since then, she has gained many followers and even more fame as a social media influencer.

Fans seem to love her bikini posts on her Instagram and her bright smile, which is infectious.

While Genevieve was filming Bachelor in Paradise for the upcoming season that will air in September, her followers missed her posts and photos.

With her tanned, toned body, and feisty, blunt personality, Genevieve has become one of the most loved Bachelor Nation alums.

Recently, Genevieve showed off that beach body as she posed in a tiny, white dress while in Laguna Beach.

Genevieve Parisi stuns in a revealing white dress

In her most recent Instagram post, Genevieve posted five photos of herself sitting in a wooden lawn chair.

While posing, Genevieve flaunted some major cleavage as she donned a white, almost see-through dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The shortness of the dress showed off Genevieve’s tanned, toned legs, and it also had cutouts in the mid-section that showcased her flat stomach.

Along with the outfit, Genevieve’s perfect white teeth matched the white dress, and she completed her look with a gold bracelet and apple red fingernail polish.

She captioned her photos by saying, “It’s the inability to sit still for me.”

Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of Genevieve Parisi

Mara Agrait was one of the contestants on Clayton’s season with Genevieve. While she was the oldest on the show and referred to as a cougar by her nemesis, Sarah Hamrick, Mara also made quite a few friends.

She was the first to comment on Genevieve’s photos as she wrote, “Gorgeous from every angle.”

Kate Gallivan and Olympian Marlena Wesh also gave Genevieve props on her look, as they stated respectively, “Genebeeb [red heart emoji],” and “The montage is everythingggggggg.”

Two other Bachelor fan sites added their thoughts as they exclaimed, “The whitest teeth everrrrr” and “gorgeous girl!”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

More Bachelor Nation fans expressed their love by giving Genevieve red hearts, heart-faced emojis, and star-faced emojis. They also called Genevieve gorgeous, a cutie, and beautiful.

One guy even wrote, referencing last season’s villain, Shanae Ankney, “SHES BACK!!!!! I miss seeing you slay the shrimp queen on Monday nights!!”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Bachelor Nation fans are elated to have Genevieve back on social media after being absent for weeks as she filmed Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.