Genevieve Parisi and Salley Carson make amends after Bachelor in Paradise drama

Salley Carson swiftly left Bachelor in Paradise when ladies on the beach brought up her ex. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Salley Carson and Genevieve Parisi have put the past behind them as they let followers know “all is forgiven.”

Genevieve and Salley appeared on both The Bachelor Season 26 with lead Clayton Echard and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

However, Salley’s appearances on both shows were extremely brief.

On The Bachelor Season 26, Salley left before opening night as she still wasn’t over her ex. On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, she left shortly after arriving because she felt ganged up on by Genevieve and Shanae Ankney after they questioned her feelings for her ex.

After clashing in paradise, Salley and Genevieve reunited ahead of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, where many cast members were in attendance.

The two ladies snapped a photo together and confirmed they were on better terms.

Salley Carson forgives Genevieve Parisi

Salley took to her Instagram Stories to share a smiley photo with BIP costar Genevieve.

In the photo, Salley wore a white crop top that showed off her curves and toned torso. A black jacket hung off her shoulders, and she wore her blonde tresses in a high ponytail.

Salley’s makeup was dewy with crystal clear skin, lush lashes, and a natural pink lip. She accessorized with hoop earrings.

Genevieve’s outfit was less visible, but she was wearing pink with a chain strap on her shoulder as she showed off her pearly whites with her dark hair hanging down in loose waves.

In the corner of the photo, Salley wrote, “All is forgiven,” with a purple devil emoji as she tagged Genevieve.

Genevieve also appeared to confirm that the pair have mended their friendship as she reshared Salley’s post to her Instagram Stories.

Genevieve Parisi falls in love with Aaron Clancy

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 nears the end, some couples have already used the l-word, including Brandon Jones and Serene Russell, as well as Genevieve and Aaron Clancy.

In a dramatic moment that saw Genevieve nearly storming off the island for good after a fight with Aaron, the two instead professed their love for one another.

This week the pair solidified their feelings even further as they declared that they weren’t just falling in love but were, in fact, in love with one another.

While the two are excited about their love, their conduct this season hasn’t always been received well by viewers. Aaron and Genevieve have both come under fire for their behavior in various situations on the beach.

Aaron was criticized for how he treated Genevieve when she just wanted some alone time with him. Genevieve was slammed for her over-the-top emotions throughout the show and for ganging up on Salley.

However, it now appears Genevieve was able to patch up her issues with both Aaron and Salley, and it remains to be seen if Aaron and Genevieve leave paradise in a committed relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.