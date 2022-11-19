Genevieve Parisi and Rachel Recchia twinned for a Post Malone concert. Pic credit: @genparisi/@pilot.rachel/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi and Rachel Recchia showed they have moved on from all that Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette drama as they twinned in leather for a concert.

The pair showed off their sensational figures, proving they are single and ready to mingle in this next phase of their lives.

The Bachelor Nation pals took a confident mirror selfie as they got ready to go to a Post Malone concert, looking like the best of friends and clearly happy with their new roommate status.

The beautiful ladies looked as if they coordinated outfits for the concert, both wearing edgy looks with black and leather.

Genevieve donned a plunging black crop top that featured a gold metal circle in the middle, with a V-shape underneath that flattered her flat abs. She paired the top with a pair of black, high-waisted tight pants that featured cut-outs along the ankle, showing off her bright green strappy heels.

She wore her incredibly long, dark hair in a voluminous half ponytail and smiled at the mirror as she took the selfie with a phone in one hand and a glass of white wine in the other.

Her makeup was quite light, with just mascara and a rose pink lipstick. She accessorized with small, gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold bracelet.

Rachel stood behind Genevieve, looking every inch the leading lady in brown leather pants and a matching brown, strapless top that was tucked in and emphasized her small waist.

She wore her blonde hair down in light waves, and went for a dark makeup look with heavier eyeliner, and a nude lipstick.

Along the edge of the Instagram Story, Genevieve wrote, “Coming for you @postmalone.”

Genevieve Parisi and Rachel Recchia twinned in bikinis on the beach

Genevieve and Rachel are roommates in Los Angeles, both enjoying their influencer status post-Bachelor franchise, and a new friendship.

On November 8, Rachel spoke to Us Weekly, and claimed she and Genevieve were “having a great time.”

She continued, “I’m still trying to settle in and figure out a new city, but it’s been great.”

Just two days ago, Genevieve and Rachel cemented their best friend status as they twinned again in bikinis on the beach.

Genevieve wore a white string bikini that showed off her toned physique as she sat in the sand on her knees and turned to Rachel with a wide smile on her face.

Rachel turned toward Genevieve, wearing a black long-sleeved top with matching black bikini bottoms, as she laughed and grabbed her hand.

The pair is obviously incredibly close, with Genevieve writing in the caption, “The Yin to my Yang 🖤🤍.”

The fun shot was liked over 45k times, including by Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Victoria Fuller.

Genevieve is an ambassador for Revolve

Genevieve is currently an ambassador for Revolve, a retail company, and the quintessential, go-to brand for former Bachelor Nation stars to advertise.

She recently attended the Revolve Festival, where she wore several outfits throughout the party. On the first day, standing in front of the Revolve sign, she donned an orange miniskirt with tassels on the bottom, and a tie at the waist paired with a white crop top, and white ankle boots.

In the caption, she joked, “Pretending the world revolves around me.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.