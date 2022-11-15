Genevieve Parisi admits bikini top was too small on Bachelor in Paradise

Genevieve Parisi addresses her teeny bikini on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi has rocked several colorful bikinis during her time on Bachelor in Paradise. However, her recent bikini top may not have fit as she had hoped.

The Bachelor Nation star shared her thoughts on her tiny censored bikini with followers on social media.

Monday night’s episode was less eventful for Genevieve, who previously received lots of screen time for various conflicts.

The dust appears to have settled for Genevieve, who previously had drama with Justin Glaze, Salley Carson, Shanae Ankney, and her current love interest Aaron Clancy.

While Genevieve and Aaron have professed their love for one another, it seems there will soon be trouble in Paradise for the couple.

Trailers show Genevieve and Aaron in a heated argument over an unexpected topic.

Genevieve Parisi reacts to her ‘too small’ bikini

During Genevieve’s short screen time Monday night, she was shown in the pool wearing a tiny green bikini that seemed to reveal a bit more than she bargained for. The show subtly blurred her bikini top to avoid overexposing her as Mara approached her to take a shot.

Genevieve took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the swimwear.

The Bachelor Nation brunette tweeted, “I thought I could get away with that bikini top being too small but no. There it is clear as day.”

Her tweet led to a question about how women stay covered in a bikini, and someone answered with an image of waxing.

Genevieve Parisi is ‘nectar’ in colorful minidress

Last week, Genevieve shared a photo from her time on the carpet at the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, and this time her attire fit just right.

Genevieve was vibrant in a minidress with a plunging neckline, torso cutouts, and a formfitting skirt. The dress was covered in pink, white, green, and yellow splashes.

Genevieve completed the look with a chic pair of pink heels and her long dark hair hanging down in loose waves.

A Bachelor in Paradise sign and inflatable flamingos were by Genevieve’s side and complimented the colors in her dress.

Genevieve referenced her BIP partner Aaron’s terminology in the caption, writing, “Nectar or not nectar?”

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall a scene on Monday night where Aaron explained to Victoria Fuller how to properly use the term nectar to say something is good or great.

Aaron, Johnny DePhillipo, and Andrew Spencer helped Victoria learn the different uses of nectar, and it seems the term became popular among the BIP Season 8 cast.

A matter of wording appears to be at the root of Aaron and Genevieve’s upcoming heated fight, as the pair were shown yelling about the difference between “itching” and “pain.”

Stay tuned to see how Aaron and Genevieve’s fight plays out, as Wells Adams has deemed it the dumbest “fight in the history of fights.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.