Garcelle Beauvais was nominated for a People’s Choice Award but didn’t attend — Here’s why

Garcelle Beauvais was nominated for Reality TV Star of 2022 for the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: @garcelle/Instagram

The People’s Choice Awards are all about the viewers and what they want, and they clearly enjoyed the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The show was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022, and cast member Garcelle Beauvais and OG Kyle Richards were both nominated for The Reality TV Star of 2022.

However, Garcelle was missing in action at the awards show.

To clear things up, the actress took to social media to explain why she didn’t participate in the event.

The Haitian native started by saying that she was honored to have been nominated for the award alongside some of her RHOBH castmates.

She said everyone had a great time and that she was very excited to be nominated as the people’s choice for The Reality Star of 2022. However, she explained, “I can’t go. I’m working!”

Garcelle ended her short clip with a wish — “Go Beverly Hills! I hope we win!”

RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais’ son’s cyberattack is still under investigation

The last season of RHOBH wasn’t easy for Garcelle as her son got caught up in a bit of drama.

It all started during her birthday party, when her teenage son, Jax, came back to the party to get some centerpieces for his mother.

Erika Jayne, Garcelle’s castmate, cussed at him and told him to “Get the f**k out of here.”

To make matters worse, when the season aired, trolls started cyberbullying the teenager to the point where he had to switch his social media to private. The matter was so serious that an investigation was launched by Garcelle and her castmate Diana Jenkins.

But, Garcelle was not impressed when Diana revealed her findings.

At one point, some viewers had suggested that Diana was behind the bots’ attacks. And at the reunion, Garcelle revealed that she thought so too.

Garcelle Beauvais was disrespected by her castmates

The Love Me As I Am author also revealed during the reunion that she was very disappointed in Kyle and Dorit Kemsley’s behavior as well as their respective husbands.

Dorit, who was there when Erika went after Jax, relayed the story to her husband PK, as well as Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Mauricio laughed and said that it was a good thing Erika cussed at a 14-year-old kid. All four of them laughed, prompting viewers to call for a boycott of Mauricio’s new Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills.

Kyle and Dorit apologized during the reunion and said that when they saw the show and how Erika acted with Jax, they were mortified.

However, fans and Garcelle didn’t understand why they laughed in the first place.

During the reunion, the former model also found out that it was Lisa Rinna and not Erika Jayne who had thrown her memoir in the trash. She handled that whole segment with class, even though Andy Cohen was oblivious to her feelings.

Following the reunion, Garcelle posted a quote by James Baldwin, “We can disagree and still love each other. Unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

The Bravo Executive got slammed by fans, and he later revealed he had called Garcelle to apologize. He also issued a public apology to her.

RHOBH viewers nominated Garcelle for the people’s choice for Reality Star of 2022 because she was such a class act throughout, but also wasn’t afraid to speak her mind.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.