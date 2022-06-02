Garcelle Beauvais talks rollercoaster season, says Sheree Zampino is a ‘refreshing’ addition to RHOBH cast

Garcelle Beauvais dishes on her friend, Sheree Zampino, joining the cast. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans are excited to see Sheree Zampino make her first appearance on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sheree has dabbled in television previously, but she is most notably known for being the amicable ex-wife of superstar Will Smith.

She has also been a longtime friend of Beverly Hills Housewife Garcelle Beauvais, who introduced her to the cast, and will be starring this season as a friend-of. She picked a great time to join, as Season 12 is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic ever.

Garcelle is now bragging about how nice it was to have Sheree join the cast, and how she thinks viewers will really take to her.

Garcelle said she ‘threw’ Sheree into the mix

Sheree has had reality show experience as a star on Hollywood Exes for several years, but Real Housewives is a totally different beast in the reality world. And it sounds like Garcelle knew it! “I threw her in,” Garcelle joked. “It is Housewives.”

But Garcelle knows her friend can handle it. “She really holds her own in life,” Garcelle said of Sheree, “but I think she was surprised when she got on the show, because every 15 minutes, she’d be like, ‘What the hell? What did you get me into?'”

Garcelle boasts about her friend, predicting that viewers will find Sheree “refreshing”. It would certainly be a change from the fighting and mud-slinging fans get every episode now. It sounds like Sheree could bring some much-needed levity to this dynamic group of women.

Garcelle also spilled some tea on the rest of the episodes of Season 12, saying, “everybody’s tested throughout the season.” She also revealed that, even though filming has wrapped, the drama still continues. “A lot’s happened, and normally we let it play out and then we get to the reunion, but I feel there is another show outside of the show happening,” Garcelle admitted.

What do we know about Sheree Zampino?

Aside from being the ex-wife of film star Will Smith, Sheree is also mom to Trey, her 29-year-old son. She continues to have a great relationship with her ex and sets a great example for blended families. She and Will divorced in 1995, and she later married former NFL star Terrell Fletcher, and they split in 2014.

Sheree is the founder and CEO of the body butter company Whoop Ash, and also has an online fashion and accessory boutique called Sheree Elizabeth. She has acted and modeled in the past and starred on a reality show on VH1. She did appear as a guest in the past two seasons of RHOBH as Garcelle’s friend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.