Garcelle Beauvais’ son speaks out after RHOBH trolls attack his family

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are in a very outrageous manner when it comes to Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax.

Garcelle has been feuding on the show with co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and newbie Diana Jenkins.

Some people were not satisfied with only attacking Garcelle, and they went after one of her twins on his social media.

The 14-year-old spoke out recently to say, “Enough is enough.”

He wrote a statement in his Instagram Story on Wednesday that his mother later shared.

The teenager even had to make his account private to try to escape the cyberbullying he’s been receiving.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais shares her son Jax’s plea for viewers to stop attacking him

Garcelle took to social media to share her son’s message. She simply wrote, “From Jax…”

The 14-year-old wrote, “Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one.”

He gave viewers an understanding into how hard the last few days have been for him. He wrote, “It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

He added, “I did not sign up for this show nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

On a recent episode of the show, Erika Jayne told Jax to get, “The f**k out of here.” And the teenager’s name has been brought up ever since.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax thanks his supporters amidst cyber attack

Jax made sure to thank his supporters in his statement.

He wrote, “The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable.”

But he said, “However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”

The attacks on Jax have been very harsh and horrible. Some threatened his life, pointed out the issues his older brother has had with substance abuse, and a lot of them were racist and poignant comments.

Garcelle says she has been crying amidst Jax being the target of cyber bullying

Garcelle took to social media a day before Jax released his statement to say how badly she has been affected by her son getting cyberbullied.

She wrote, “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

Garcelle also made sure to thank everyone who has been supporting her. She posted a special thank you to fellow housewife, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice who wrote a beautiful message defending her family.

The Haitian native wrote, “I so appreciate her taking the time to do this.”

I so appreciate her taking the time to do this 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/Pok4DFcvLn — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 25, 2022

Teresa wrote, “I am heartbroken for Garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages.” She called for fans to stop their despicable behavior.

She wrote, “Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting loving world, we all deserve that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.