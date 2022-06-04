Garcelle Beauvais shows ample cleavage in hot RHOBH confessional

Garcelle Beauvais stuns in new RHOBH confessional. Pic credit: @garcelle/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais proves she knows how to execute a look with her latest confessional shot.

Garcelle has held her own while on the RHOBH, and viewers seem to love her.

Her style is getting all of the attention right now, though.

Garcelle stuns in cleavage-baring yellow ensemble

On Instagram, Garcelle Beauvais debuted her second confessional look for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She wore a yellow ensemble with a cutout from her right collar bone to the middle of her chest, revealing ample cleavage. Her hair was long and sleek, and she showed off her gorgeous smile.

Garcelle captioned the reel, “I present to you… confessional look #2 👀💛☀️ #rhobh @bravotv @glambynatalie @cali.in.tay”

Some former and fellow Housewives showed up in the comments to support the look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Costar Kelly Richards came in with, “WOW 🔥🔥🔥”

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossi showed up to support Garcelle too.

Tamra said, “Stunning 🤩”

Gretchen simply wrote, “Beautiful”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke also liked the reel.

Pic credit: @garcelle/Instagram

Garcelle holds her own on RHOBH

Since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t backed down. She is good at holding her own among the women, especially when it comes to Erika Jayne.

Despite Denise Richards walking away from the show after one season, Garcelle still keeps in contact with her. She went to bat for Denise where Lisa Rina was concerned, encouraging an apology.

Previews for this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show a confrontation between Garcelle and Erika. The two were having a discussion when Garcelle reminded Erika she doesn’t need to make her look bad. She does it all by herself.

As the season is airing, things between Garcelle and Erika appear to be escalating, but not as bad as they will get. Ahead of the season premiere, Erika threw Garcelle’s book in the garbage and filmed it for the world to see.

In the coming weeks, the RHOBH reunion will be filmed. This will expose where the women stand following the airing of the season. So much has yet to air, though. Viewers have yet to see Kathy Hilton appear, though she is definitely a part of the cast.

At least Garcelle Beauvais has a smoking hot confessional look for her shady remarks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.