Garcelle Beauvais says she is glad the RHOBH Reunion is now behind her

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais revealed that filming the Reunion was emotional and grueling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Garcelle Beauvais said filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion show was hard this year. They didn’t even take a group picture at the end.

She said she is glad that it is now behind her.

The actress went on The Talk and said, “I’m glad it’s behind me, let me tell you!”

She revealed that the taping was grueling and emotional and that it lasted 14 hours. The cast only got an hour’s break for lunch.

The former The Real co-host added that even during lunch, the producers didn’t want to risk missing a beat. They didn’t remove the microphones from the ladies, but Garcelle said she demanded, “No, no, give us a break!”

The Love Me As I Am author said that the Reunion was a lot. She revealed that they were a lot of tears. She explained to the hosts that they go through everything that happened during the season.

She said, “It’s the Superbowl of Housewives.”

Garcelle added, “It’s tough, it’s not an easy job.”

RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais was hurt by Lisa Rinna during the Reunion

Garcelle went through her share of emotions during Part 2 of the Reunion.

Her friend of over 20 years and co-star Lisa Rinna revealed that it was she who had thrown Garcelle’s memoir in the trash.

Up until now, everyone was under the assumption that it was Erika Jayne who had done it, as the performer posted the picture of Garcelle’s book in the trash, on social media.

Lisa explained that she threw away the book because Garcelle mentioned her daughter Amelia Hamlin in it.

It didn’t matter to Lisa, that Garcelle was simply recounting a story that had already aired on the show last season.

The former model was visibly shaken and hurt, but the conversation quickly diverted to recycling.

Andy asked Lisa if she recycled because of what was in the trash can. Lisa answered Andy that she felt bad for Erika because she got a lot of flak from fans for not recycling.

The two started laughing as Garcelle fought back tears.

Andy Cohen apologized to Garcelle Beauvais

After the Reunion aired, RHOBH viewers slammed Andy for not asking the right questions and not taking Garcelle’s feelings into consideration.

Andy didn’t ask why there was a separate group chat where Lisa had sent the picture of the trashed book. He didn’t ask why Garcelle wasn’t on that group chat.

And viewers felt he didn’t press Lisa enough to admit that Garcelle hadn’t written anything bad about Amelia.

Andy spoke out on his radio show and admitted he had a long and profound talk with Garcelle after the Reunion aired. He then publicly apologized to the actress.

He said, “I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic, but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand.”

The Bravo Executive Producer added that he admires Garcelle and admitted that he should have been more attentive to her during the conversation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.