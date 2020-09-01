Garcelle Beauvais opens up about son’s addiction in RHOBH deleted scene

Garcelle Beauvais opened up about her son, Oliver Saunders’ troubled past with her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

Twitter handle Queens of Bravo posted a deleted scene from Season 10 of the Bravo show back in August. In the scene, the women gathered to spend time together at a nightclub during filming.

While they were enjoying their time together, Garcelle opened up to the group- which included Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Brandi Glanville, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave- about her own struggles with parenting.

The clip came just weeks after Garcelle was under fire for hinting that Lisa’s popular dance videos on social media possibly triggered her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin’s battle with anorexia.

Garcelle opened up the discussion by saying she doesn’t blame Lisa for her daughter’s battle and she knows she’s doing the best she can as a mother.

She also opened up about her own parenting struggles, mainly the ones she faced while raising her first son, Oliver Saunders. The actress shared that Oliver has had his own battles with addiction, which has taken a toll on her entire family in the past.

“If we’re all going to be honest, I’m not a perfect parent,” Garcelle stated.

“My son Oliver has dealt with addiction since he was in the fifth grade. We have been through so much. I would never judge another parent,” Garcelle continued in the scene with her castmates. “I feel sometimes that I’ve messed up because I was too lenient with him.”

When Oliver was younger, Garcelle was married to Mike Nilon. In her confessional from the deleted scene, she admitted that she and Mike were possibly too consumed with their marriage for her to focus on her son as much. She said the neglect was what possibly drove him to explore different substances at a young age.

Garcelle is a mother to three children

Although the deleted clip focused on her firstborn, Garcelle has three sons from two different marriages. Oliver is from her 9-year marriage to Daniel Saunders, which ended in 2000. In 2007, she and Mike welcomed twin boys Jaid and Jax. The couple lasted for 10 years before divorcing in 2011 due to Mike’s infidelity, per Women’s Health.

Oliver is married and welcomed his first child earlier this year

In the midst of Garcelle’s inaugural season of RHOBH, her son made headlines after tying the knot to his longtime girlfriend, Sam. The couple had a drive-thru wedding in May due to COVID-19 and said they would have a reception once it’s deemed safe to do so, per People.

Garcelle celebrated her son and daughter-in-law on Instagram and welcomed her to the family. Their wedding came months after Sam gave birth to Oliver’s first child, Oliver, Jr. Garcelle often gushed over her first grandchild on her popular page.

“Introducing my grandson #oliverjunior,” she captioned under Ollie Jr.’s first Instagram photo. It’s Oliver’s birthday but I received an amazing gift. #familytime #younggrandma.”

Fans may see more of Garcelle and her family when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo for Season 11.