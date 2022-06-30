Garcelle Beauvais is ‘done with’ Denise Richards after RHOBH birthday party no-show

Garcelle Beauvais is done with Denise Richards. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais has allowed Denise Richards to disappoint her for the last time, and now she’s done!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star defended Denise during the Brandi Glanville scandal and has continued to do so despite her absence.

Garcelle chided her castmates for their behavior towards Denise, and their actions led her to quit the show after only two seasons. The scandal with Brandi also caused the fallout of Denise’s decades-long friendship with Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle has been trying to get them to mend their relationship.

After inviting all the women to her birthday party, she was hopeful that Denise and Lisa would be able to work this out. However, Lisa was dealing with her mother’s recent passing and informed her that she could not attend.

Denise gave every indication that she would be at the event to celebrate her friend.

However, when she didn’t show up for Garcelle’s birthday bash, that was the last straw.

Denise Richards was a no-show for Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was visibly upset in last night’s episode as she revealed that someone important to her was MIA from the party.

In one scene, Garcelle sat down for a chat with Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, and she aired her gripe about Denise’s snub.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hollywood Life recounted the scene where Garcelle asked her castmates, “Have you guys noticed anybody missing in this party — besides Rinna, of course?”

The women had a hard time guessing, so Garcelle helped them out by saying, “Denise!”

It did not take long for Erika to add, “I told you b***h!” having already predicted that Denise would not show. However, Garcelle is officially fed up with her friend, and she made no secret of that!

Garcelle Beauvais is ‘done with’ Denise Richards after her birthday party no-show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star voiced her anger at Denise’s snub, especially since she defended her for so long.

“I stood up for Denise even when she wasn’t in this group, and that was important to me because she is a friend. But her not showing up tonight hurt my feelings,” admitted Garcelle.

Erika Jayne, who had one too many cocktails at this point, remarked, “I told you! I said she would never show up, and you never believed me.”

“I said she would never show up. She’s not a friend to you,” continued Erika, who then added that Garcelle would be a “f**king punk” if she wasn’t done with Denise after that.

“I’m not a punk a**, and you’re right, I’m done with her,” responded Garcelle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.