Garcelle Beauvais insists Kyle Richard share her life or ‘leave’ the show as OG claps back

If there’s one thing we know about Garcelle Beauvais, it’s that she’s not one to sugarcoat anything, and she thinks it’s time for Kyle Richards to go!

Garcelle’s bluntness is why some viewers love her and the reason others have been consistently dragging her on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is about to upset many people, including Kyle, over her recent bold statement.

The actress expressed in the RHOBH After Show that Kyle needs to share her life with the audience or “leave” the show.

The OG has already responded to the comment, highlighting the many things she has shared during her 14 seasons on the franchise.

She also asked Garcelle: “What are we seeing from your life?”

Garcelle Beauvais says it’s time for Kyle Richards to ‘leave’ RHOBH

Garcelle had a message for Kyle while discussing the OG on the RHOBH After Show, and this one is sure to garner lots of social media chatter.

The mom of three blasted Kyle for not opening up about her life, noting that she should exit the show if she didn’t want to do that.

Garcelle joined her BFF Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly, who all agreed that Kyle is guarded about certain parts of her life.

“Even before I joined the group, I knew Kyle to be the one to like to open up and share,” Garcelle admitted.

She continued, “She’s been on for 14 seasons; she’s shared a lot of her life, but if you no longer want to show a certain part, then you’ve got to leave.”

Meanwhile, Garcelle almost got her wish this season because Kyle briefly quit the show during filming but later returned.

Kyle Richards claps back at Garcelle Beauvais

During her appearance on the RHOBH After Show, Kyle shut down the claim that she doesn’t share her life.

“I have shown my life for 14 years,” reasoned Kyle, adding that her hands were tied this season because one topic was off-limits: Morgan.

“There were some things that I was asked not to address that affected other people,” said the 56-year-old, adding that she’s happy to talk about her life, not others.

The OG addressed her castmate’s comment, noting, “I just don’t understand Garcelle saying that.”

“What are we seeing from your life?” retorted Kyle. “What are we actually seeing? I just don’t understand that comment at all.”

Check out the latest RHOBH After Show below and tell us if you’re Team Kyle or Team Garcelle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.