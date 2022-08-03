Garcelle Beauvais in green swimsuit soaks up the sun

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais stuns in a green swimsuit on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais impressed on a vacation with her sons Jax and Jaid.

The mother-of-three shared photos with her boys and later posted a solo shot, where her natural beauty shone through the camera lens.

Garcelle glowed in the selfie shot as the sun did wonders for the Bravolebrity.

Her shades were highly-reflective with the white sandy beach, ocean water, lounge chairs, and umbrellas visible in the reflection.

Garcelle smiled with her lips together and placed one hand underneath her chin.

Her white manicured nails were slightly visible in the beautiful pose.

Garcelle Beauvais soaks up the sun in Hawaii

Garcelle rocked an olive green swimsuit with a gold clasp that complimented her beautiful skin.

Garcelle placed a hand under her chin to reveal her bracelet-adorned wrist, including a gold bracelet with an evil eye charm.

The Haitian-born actress wore a knitted bucket cap and massive sunglasses.

She kept it simple with the caption and wrote “Morning” and a green heart emoji that matched her swimsuit.

Garcelle Beauvais discusses her date with NBA legend Michael Jordan

Garcelle Beauvais recently released a book where she opened up about her life in Haiti and her upbringing in the United States. She also talked about going on a gold date with Chicago Bulls basketball legend Michael Jordan.

She explained how she met Michael and said, ” I had gotten hired (for a modeling job at Essence magazine) and I’m at the fitting and they said, ‘Tomorrow you’re going to be working with Michael Jordan.’ Now the way they said it, it sounded like I should be impressed, but I didn’t know who he was. And I didn’t want to go ‘Who’s Michael Jordan?’ and feel like an idiot. So I go, ‘Oh, great.’ We didn’t have Google.”

Garcelle continued, “I show up for the shoot and here’s this tall chocolate man who had the nicest smile, who couldn’t have been nicer and cooler and everybody was buzzing around him, but he was so genuine.”

Next, Garcelle detailed a dinner date with the athlete.

She revealed, “I believe we went to dinner afterward. And then he was just such a gentleman, I didn’t even realize he was so big until I was talking to my family and I said something, and my brother was there in the background like, ‘You worked with Michael Jordan?’ I had no idea. But to this day, if I ever run into him, we’re always happy to see each other.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.