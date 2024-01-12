Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son Oliver responds to rumor he’s dating Erika Jayne

Is Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, dating one of her costars?

We’re getting to the bottom of that as rumors have floated around that the 32-year-old is dating Erika Jayne.

You’ll remember back in Season 12 when Erika shamelessly flirted with Oliver during Garcelle’s birthday event and referred to him as “hot.”

The single Erika was drinking heavily that night and even went on to proposition Oliver for a threesome with his then-wife, Samantha Saunders.

“Have your baby mama contact me on my DMs,” Erika bluntly stated after asking Oliver if he was married. “We could get it in three-way. It’s all good.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Garcelle was not amused at the inappropriate exchange between Erika and her son, and she quickly put a stop to it.

However, now that Oliver has split from his wife, is he trying to pursue a romance with the Pretty Mess singer?

Rumors claim Erika Jayne is dating Garcelle Beauvais’s eldest son Oliver Saunders

Rumors have been heating up online in the past few days that Oliver is dating the 52-year-old and that she allegedly confirmed this.

According to a recent Instagram post, the new couple was spotted on a date in Los Angeles just as Oliver is set to finalize his divorce.

While many people believed the rumor, that’s all it is as Oliver shut down those claims.

He posted an Instagram Story and revealed that he is in a relationship but that his girlfriend is “NOT On Any Reality Show!”

“Don’t Believe Everything You See On The Internet! #Period,” he added.

Oliver Saunders responds to dating rumors. Pic credit: @iamoliversaunders/Instagram

Who is Garcelle Beauvais’s son Oliver Saunders?

Oliver has appeared on RHOBH with his mom, Garcelle, several times since she joined the franchise, and the mom of three has opened up about his past troubles with drugs.

However, Oliver has put all that behind him and is now a proud dad, a podcaster, and an entrepreneur.

Oliver and his now estranged wife, Samantha, tied the knot in May 2020, a few months after their son, Oliver Jr., was born.

He recently joined the staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas Restaurant and appeared in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules in a messy love triangle between Raquel Leviss and Lala Kent.

Now, Oliver is close to wrapping up his divorce and is in a new relationship that he has kept private.

As for whether he’ll appear in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, check out Erika Jayne’s cringe-worthy exchange with Oliver in Season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.