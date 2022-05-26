Garcelle Beauvais dishes on her budding friendship with RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump

Garcelle Beauvais talks about her easy friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Vanderpump never starred together on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but like it’s been said, Beverly Hills is a small town, and everyone knows everyone.

The glamorous duo was recently spotted together at the grand opening of Lisa’s Vanderpump à Paris restaurant in Las Vegas last month. They were seen posing with each other while Garcelle held Lisa’s dog, Puffy.

Now we hear Garcelle speak on their friendship, how it started, and what the other Housewives think of it.

The friendship between Garcelle and Lisa started ‘organically’

This new friendship began at a fundraiser, and Lisa is well-known for being very philanthropic. “She was actually putting on an event for Haiti at TomTom, so I got to meet her,” Garcelle said of meeting Lisa, which was in October 2021.

Garcelle said, “There was Haitian music blaring. There were more Haitians than I knew there were in California that night there. So I just fell in love with what she was doing.” Of course, raising money for victims of the earthquake was a cause close to the Haitian-born Garcelle’s heart.

That night was the start of a wonderful friendship between the ladies. “We chatted and sat at the same table and talked,” Garcelle revealed. “And I was like, ‘Hey, my son’s [Oliver Saunders] looking for a job in Vegas,’ not knowing that she even had a place in Vegas. And so it turned out, he worked for her. And we’re good.”

Garcelle also surprised people when she revealed, “We don’t even talk about Housewives, her and I. We don’t even talk about it,” adding, “She’s not on the show. What’s there to talk about?” Well, fans can think of plenty they could talk about!

But how do Garcelle’s fellow Beverly Hills Housewives feel about her being pals with LVP? Lisa has many enemies who are current Housewives and has no contact with anyone on the cast. All Garcelle admitted to was, “They have their opinion.”

Where does Lisa stand with the current cast?

Aside from Garcelle, Lisa has severed all ties with the Beverly Hill Housewives that she starred with in the past.

Lisa left the show in Season 9, not even showing up for the reunion. Her exit was mostly surrounding the Bravo-famous Puppygate, which focused on Dorit Kemsley adopting a dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, from Lisa’s rescue organization, only to give it away to a friend after it allegedly bit her kids. Lucy ended up at a shelter, which started the fallout for Dorit and Lisa, and Kyle and the rest of the ladies followed.

Lisa felt deeply betrayed by her friends, and cut ties with the ladies, and eventually with the show. She still works with Bravo for her show, Vanderpump Rules, and with Peacock on Vanderpump Dogs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.