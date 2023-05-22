Gabe rubbed 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers the wrong way during the Tell All

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers felt that Gabriel “Gabe” Pabon has overstepped his boundaries during this season’s Tell All.

Tell Alls are always chock full of entertainment when the cast takes the stage with host Shaun Robinson to delve into the drama both on camera and off camera.

So far, Season 4’s Tell All is no exception, with plenty of shocking revelations and explosive fights, because what 90 Day Fiance Tell All would be complete without at least one cast member storming off stage?

Things got heated between Gabe and another cast member, Mahmoud El Sherbiny, ending with Mahmoud ripping off his mic and heatedly storming off.

On top of his altercation with Mahmoud, Gabe inserted himself in just about every conversation between each couple.

Although it’s Shaun’s job to get the cast to spill the piping hot tea while on stage, many viewers feel as though Gabe is stepping on her toes and, quite frankly, trying to steal her thunder.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers slam Gabe Pabon’s behavior during the Season 4 Tell All

Taking to Twitter after Sunday night’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers griped about Gabe meddling in everyone else’s business and trying to take over as host.

One Twitter user posted a gif of that time in 2009 when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift on stage as she gave her acceptance speech at the VMAs and captioned it, “Gabe is taking over Shaun’s interview like Kayne did Taylor…”

Another one of Gabe’s critics tweeted, “I’m sorry in advance but Gabe is starting to get on my nerves!! All this trying to be in everyone’s business.”

I'm sorry in advance but Gabe is starting to get on my nerves!! All this trying to be in everyone's business#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/YT40XDRSem — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) May 22, 2023

“Gabe is being a real a**hole,” wrote another one of his disparagers. “For someone who’s went through negative comments and not being accepted, he’s doing exactly that to Mahmoud.”

One of Gabe’s critics called him out over the way he treated Mahmoud. Pic credit: @AlannaRoman10/Twitter

Another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer suggested that Gabe needed to “shut his judgmental azz mouth” and added, “Sick of him!!! Asking why she got married if she wasn’t in luv??? None of ur biz dude!! Ur not the host!!”

If someone doesn’t tell Gabe to shut his judgmental azz mouth!!🙏🏽🙌🏼👀 Sick of him!!! Asking why she got married if she wasn’t in luv??? None of ur biz dude!! Ur not the host!! #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/4lniWuq4h1 — AzucarLuna (@azucar213) May 22, 2023

Although Gabe wasn’t the host of the Tell All, perhaps a change would be welcomed — as Monsters and Critics reported, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans are displeased with Shaun’s hosting duties so far.

They’ve accused her of letting the cast members off too easy and not addressing the hard-hitting questions that viewers want the answers to.

Drama has unfolded during the Tell All with more to come

Kris Foster got off the hook after the scene of her shoving Jeymi Noguera played during her segment. Rather than Shaun putting Kris on the spot for her behavior, she simply asked her, “Kris, what do you think watching that back?”

Instead of taking accountability for getting physical with Jeymi, Kris explained that she deals with anger by leaving, and if someone tries to stop her, she claims she blacks out, calling it a defense mechanism.

In addition to the drama between Gabe and Mahmoud and Kris and Jeymi, Jen Boecher revealed that she and Rishi Singh are no longer engaged, although they did hook up at a mutual friend’s wedding after their breakup.

Gabe’s wife, Isabel, got a tad jealous when her friend, Trey, revealed that women are attracted to Gabe when they go out together. Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo dished on their sex life, and Debbie Aguero revealed the last time she was in a sexual relationship with someone.

There’s still plenty more drama to come during Part 3 of the Tell All too. Previews showed Jeymi presenting receipts to prove that Kris didn’t pay their rent, Gabe’s sister taking the stage for an emotional conversation, and Jen threatening never to speak to Rishi again if his mother continues to say she’s too old for him.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.