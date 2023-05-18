Gabe Pabon under fire for ‘disrespecting’ Muslims, says Mahmoud called him ‘transphobic/homophobic’ names

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All already brought the entertainment that fans of the flagship series have come to expect.

Following yet another turbulent season of Americans giving up their lives in the U.S. and moving overseas in the name of love, the Season 4 cast of The Other Way came together on stage to spill all the tea.

A notable scene from the Tell All included a tense moment between Mahmoud El Sherbiny and Gabriel “Gabe” Pabon.

Gabe made it clear to Mahmoud’s wife, Nicole, ahead of taking the stage that he wasn’t a fan of her husband.

“I’m not a fan of Mahmoud,” Gabe told Nicole backstage. “He’s so young to have a mind that’s so controlling.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Once they took the stage, where Mahmoud joined virtually from Egypt, Gabe was much more vocal. He questioned Mahmoud about his future children in the instance they chose not to follow his Islamic religion.

Gabe Pabon presses Mahmoud El Sherbiny about his Islamic faith during the Tell All

Gabe pressed Mahmoud, asking him, “What if you have a daughter? Are you going to force her to wear the hijab and everything? And what if she doesn’t want to?”

Mahmoud explained that Islam doesn’t force anybody to cover their bodies. But still, Gabe continued to press the issue, asking Mahmoud why he forces Nicole to cover herself and dress modestly.

Gabe and Mahmoud went back and forth, and the scene ended with Mahmoud ripping off his mic and storming off.

Following the Tell All, Gabe took to Instagram to make light of his many facial expressions throughout the episode. He shared several slides full of his range of emotions throughout the Tell All, which he captioned, “yeah im not good at hiding my facial expressions, next week will be more im sure 😂”

Although the post was intended to be lighthearted, it evoked quite a bit of animosity from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers. Many of them headed to the comments section to bash Gabe for the way he treated Mahmoud and for his comments about Muslims in general.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers slam Gabe for ‘disrespecting’ the Muslim community

One of Gabe’s critics wrote, “👎🏼👎🏼 very disrespectful to the Muslim community. I don’t know who you think you are to judge others like that.”

“You are just as bad as Kris. I liked you in the beginning but you showed your true colors,” wrote another Instagram user. “You come at Mahmoud but ignore Danielle’s toxic, absusive and vile behaviour towards her husband. So it really reveals that your problem is with religion.”

Gabe’s critics called out his behavior towards Mahmoud at the Tell All. Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

Many more comments flooded Gabe’s post, accusing him of being “critical” of Mahmoud and Islam.

“You would think being trans you would be more accepting of ‘different people,'” wrote another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer.

Another critic called out Gabe for being “critical” of Mahmoud and Muslims. Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

One comment in particular, however, caught Gabe’s attention. The comment came from a critic who told Gabe that he “came at [Mahmoud] way toooo harsh.”

“And your just using the fact that your trans to say that he is coming at you !” they continued. “Your were the one that started it ! And definitely trying to make him look bad for being who he is !”

One of Gabe’s critics told him he came at Mahmoud “way toooo harsh.” Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

Gabe says Mahmoud called him ‘transphobic/homophobic’ names during the Tell All

In response to the comment, Gabe claimed that Mahmoud insulted him, although TLC’s cameras didn’t include the footage in the Tell All.

Gabe accused Mahmoud of calling him slurs at the Tell All. Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

“[Mahmoud] came at me because he called me names as in he/she as well as asking what am i because he doesnt know as well as other transphobic/homophobic names, youre shown what they edit for tv. stay off my page,” Gabe fired back.

Part 2 of the Tell All airs this Sunday, and after Mahmoud stormed off stage, viewers will see Mahmoud return to the stage, demanding to hash it out with Gabe once more.

“I’m f**king on the camera now,” Mahmoud tells Nicole during a phone call with his wife in the preview for Sunday’s episode. “I wanna see this f**king a**hole!”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.