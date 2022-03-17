Gabby Windey supported Susie Evans’ decision to reconnect with Clayton Echard

Gabby Windey reassured Susie Evans about meeting up with Clayton Echard. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans revealed she sought advice and reassurance from Gabby Windey before meeting up with Clayton Echard again.

Despite rejecting his proposal on the show, Susie reconciled with Clayton through a series of phone calls and meetups in the months after they filmed the final episode.

However, Susie wasn’t initially sure she wanted a relationship with her now-boyfriend again after the way he handled the Fantasy Suite dates.

The Bachelor finalist then reached out to another of Clayton’s exes to get a second opinion on a possible reunion.

Susie opened up about the conversation she had with Gabby that convinced her to see Clayton again after they broke up on the show.

“Gabby fully supported me coming out to meet with Clayton again,” Susie told People Magazine. “She even said, ‘I don’t think Clayton’s a bad guy. I don’t think he had malicious intent at all.’”

Susie understood Clayton’s Fantasy Suite argument more after the two reconnected over the phone, but she still wanted Gabby’s opinion on whether seeing him again would be the right move.

The two women formed a strong bond while on the show, and it appears the friendship remained even after Gabby left brokenhearted and Susie reunited with their ex.

Gabby Windey supported Susie Evans after splitting from Clayton Echard

Gabby herself experienced a heartbreaking split with Clayton that left her frustrated and slamming his actions on the After the Final Rose special.

Susie also opened up about how it felt for both her and Clayton to watch Gabby and Rachel be so vulnerable in their confrontations with The Bachelor.

“It took me weeks and hours of conversations for us to come to an understanding,” Susie told People. “So for them to have eight minutes each with him, I hope they have the closure they need.”

Despite her own anger, Gabby reportedly supported Susie’s decision to seek out their ex again.

Gabby is also moving on from the disheartening season as she takes on the role of The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia.

Clayton himself recently spoke out in support and celebration of the two getting their own chance to find love.

The drama of Clayton’s season still seems fresh for the finalists, but Gabby doesn’t appear to be holding a grudge.

Fans will have to wait and see how Susie and Clayton’s relationship will pan out, and if Gabby will find her own love story on the upcoming season.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.