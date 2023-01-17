Gabby Windey stuns in crop top and lace-up boots for Dancing with the Stars downtime

Gabby Windey rocks a trendy look while on the road for DWTS. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Whether on stage in an elaborate costume or heading to dinner for a night off, Gabby Windey never misses a beat regarding her fashion sense.

The former Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars alum, 32, is currently on the DWTS Live tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

Although Gabby may have been last season’s runner-up, she has signed on as the live tour’s official co-host.

While the former Bachelorette star may appear to be having the time of her life on stage, she has also been sharing the moments from the tour where she is not in front of a crowd of thousands.

Over the weekend, she shared a mirror selfie that showed her in a more casual look for a bit of downtime.

Gabby’s look consisted of a cropped sweater with two lace ties in the center and an open bottom.

The former Denver Broncos Cheerleader kept the outfit simple with a pair of high-waisted black pants, which featured an open flare to show off her edgy, lace-up boots.

Gabby Windey shares trendy outfit on Dancing with the Stars tour

No hotel mirror selfie would be complete without a matching accessory, and Gabby opted for a classic Yves Saint Laurent bag to elevate her look to the next level.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby is also on tour alongside Vinny Guadagnino, a fellow Season 31 DWTS contestant who has been playfully flirting with Gabby on social media over the past few months.

It seems as if they may be taking their flirting on the road, too, as some fans have uploaded videos of the two together on stage — and the chemistry, well, is undeniable.

While fans have been undoubtfully invested in Gabby’s love life, many have also asked her to share her recent makeup and hair routines, keeping her camera-ready for all her TV time in 2022.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey gives fans insight into her beauty routine

During a recent IG Story Q&A session, one follower asked Gabby to drop her current hair routine.

Gabby revealed her secrets, writing back, “I wash like every day with kerastase and try and deep condition once a week! (Think about it more often than I do tbh) and style with a 1.5 inch curling iron!”

She joked that she could give her fans a tutorial, but realistically, it would take a while.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

As far as her makeup routine goes, Gabby has become known to rock minimalistic looks while putting her natural, glowing skin at the forefront.

Gabby has an entire Instagram Story Highlight called Skin Stuff, which shows her current favorite skincare products. She gave a huge shoutout to the brand skinbetter science and gave fans an insight into which of their products are her “holy grails.”

Gabby uses skinbetter’s Oxygen Infusion Wash, their Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum, and a Rebalancing Moisture Treatment to keep her looking fresh.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.