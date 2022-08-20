Gabby Windey stuns in a bright red string bikini

Gabby Windey sizzles in bikini. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey continues to show her natural beauty, both inside and out, this time while laying out in the sun, in a signature red bikini.

Gabby stole the hearts of so many Bachelor Nation fans last season when she competed for Clayton Echard’s love and final rose. Viewers loved her down-to-earth personality, sense of humor, style, and natural beauty.

As the end of summer is nearing, fans are hoping the bikini photos of Gabby and her sensational figure do not stop as summer fades into fall.

Not only did Bachelor Nation fall in love with Gabby the past two seasons, but they also couldn’t get enough of her Grandpa John during hometown visits.

Because of this reason, production was sure to include Grandpa John, even more, this season, as he tagged along on a one-on-one date with Gabby and Erich Schwer.

As Gabby has finished filming the show, she has now become a social media influencer and has gained a great deal of fame and followers from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Showing off her toned physique, Gabby gave fans a look at her stunning body as she posed in a dazzling, bright red bikini.

Gabby Windey sizzles in a jaw-dropping red, string bikini

On her Instagram page, Gabby could be seen in a barely-there string bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

She wore her hair up, catching some rays, with her sunglasses falling down on her nose.

Gabby also took the extremely thin straps of her bikini bottoms and lifted them up and out to showcase her flat stomach and toned legs.

She then captioned her photo by saying hilariously, “Borrowed this from grandpa John.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved Gabby’s post

Becca Kufrin, co-host of the Bachelor Happy Hour, and former Bachelorette herself commented first as she wrote, “Grandpa John has good style.”

Genevieve Parisi, who was a contestant with Gabby last season with Clayton as the leading man, exclaimed, “Look at those abs [shocked face emoji.]”

Two other sites posted about Gabby’s photo and her caption as they stated, “grandpa john is the biggest reason why im looking forward to hometowns,” and “My queen.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Others loved Gabby’s caption and said things like, “icon runs in the family [fire flame emoji], as well as “Grandpa John continues to be my style inspo.”

Another follower referenced that Gabby’s grandpa is really “America’s grandpa,” while one other wanted to let Gabby know, “Now I’m team Eric since Nate is gone.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

While Bachelor Nation loves Gabby as one of their co-Bachelorettes this season, it seems that Grandpa John is a close second. Viewers can’t wait to see who Gabby chooses at the end of her journey.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.