Gabby Windey stuns in ‘90s hair,’ reveals who she’s rooting for on Bachelor in Paradise 

Gabby Windey has been killing it on Dancing with the Stars and receiving the support of her fiance Erich Schwer.

While DWTS keeps Gabby busy, she still makes time to enjoy life with Erich and share gorgeous looks with fans on social media.

Gabby’s recent look saw her rocking an updo that she referred to as “90s hair.”

The Bachelor Nation beauty snapped a selfie in a brown ruffled spaghetti-strap top and sparkling hoop earrings.

She wore her brunette locks up with two wisps of hair framing her face.

Gabby’s skin glowed in natural makeup, including full brows and a rosy lip.

She wrote over the photo, “Give me 90s hair or give me death.”

Gabby Windey is tuning into Bachelor in Paradise

After rocking her performance with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy during Disney night on Dancing with the Stars, Gabby was asked about The Bachelor franchise.

In an interview with Extra, Gabby was asked if she decompresses at home by watching Bachelor in Paradise.

Gabby responded enthusiastically, saying, “Duh.” She continued, “I’m rooting for all my girlfriends on Clayton’s season that I was with, um, and none of the men.”

Gabby laughed and declared she was just kidding about not rooting for the men, but Val chimed in that she was not joking.

During the interview, Gabby also gave advice to The Bachelorette Season 19 star Zach Shallcross who will be the next Bachelor.

Gabby reminded Zach to stay true to himself and make his experience on The Bachelor his own.

Erich Schwer is ‘incredibly proud’ of Gabby Windey

Previously, Erich took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him and Gabby, with Gabby wearing a sparkling yellow dress she performed in.

Gabby’s DWTS dress featured a plunging neckline and sheer flowy skirt. She accessorized with dangling silver earrings and her hair braided into an updo.

Erich wore a sheer white collared shirt, a blue blazer, and matching pants.

He captioned the post, “I’m not nervous, you’re nervous! So incredibly proud of you ❤️.”

Erich also took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of Gabby in her sparkling gown, giving a dramatic expression over her shoulder.

Referring to Gabby as “stupid,” Erich wrote, “Proud of you stupid. Extra sass pls.”

Gabby clearly has Erich in her corner as she continues giving it her all on Dancing with the Stars.

