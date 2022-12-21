Gabby Windey is showing off her glowing complexion. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey has proven that a selfie is simply not complete without a bit of humor to go along with it.

Known for her signature wit on The Bachelor and the most recent season of The Bachelorette, Gabby stole the hearts of fans with her ability to remain authentic while in the world of reality television.

As for her love life, Gabby has recently split from her fiance and winner Erich Schwer, which she announced towards the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

While Gabby didn’t win the Mirrorball trophy on DWTS, she may have potentially won in other ways — specifically with her fellow contestant, Vinny Guadagnino, who Gabby has been caught flirting back and forth with on social media.

The former lead recently shared a post on Instagram that showed her basking in the sun as it shone through the window in front of her.

She posed in a tiny black tank top and her hair pulled back in a sleek, tight bun as she closed her eyes and soaked up all of “golden hour.”

While the focus of the shot was most likely meant to be her glowing complexion, Gabby’s caption may have stolen the show.

“Staring at the sun but the sons aren’t staring back at me,” a single and suggestive Gabby wrote.

Of course, Gabby’s main man Vinny G couldn’t help but comment on the stunning shot. “For you , every hour is golden,” the Jersey Shore star replied.

“omg are you being sweet 🥹,” Gabby responded back.

For fans, the flirty comments come as no surprise, as the two have been engaging in playful banter on the platform ever since Gabby and Erich announced their official split.

While Gabby has joked that a relationship between the reality stars may be a “possibility,” she has also said that they are keeping it playful for now.

She also said that with her living in California and him in New York, furthering their relationship beyond a friendship would be difficult for them. However, when prompted on whether or not she would go on a real date with Vinny, Gabby said, “Of course!”

Gabby Windey reveals her skincare beauty secrets after The Bachelorette

While Gabby’s status with Vinny may still be blurry, there was one thing that wasn’t questioned in Gabby’s recent post — her glowing skin.

After she finished filming her season of The Bachelorette, Gabby had many inquiries about her skincare routine, which she chose to explain in an Instagram Highlight titled “Skin Stuff.”

She said she has been loving the brand skinbetter science, which she showed off in her large collection of products.

The products she showed from the brand included their Oxygen Infusion Wash, their Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum, and a Rebalancing Moisture Treatment.

Gabby also said that she loves their sunscreen, especially since the sun “takes no prisoners” and “wants to age your a**.”

There’s that signature Gabby Windey wit for ya’.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.