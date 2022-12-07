Gabby Windey slays in curvy sheer gown for People’s Choice Awards

Gabby Windey takes the People’s Choice Awards in a velvet gown. Pic credit: ABC

Although she may not have won, Gabby Windey was still a winner in her outfit for the People’s Choice Awards last night.

Gabby, who recently appeared alongside Rachel Recchia as one of The Bachelorette Season 19 leads, attended Tuesday night’s awards in a gorgeous form-fitting number.

While she has had quite a busy year, the former lead capped it off by snagging a nomination for the People’s Choice Competition Contestant of 2022 for her time on The Bachelorette. The popular reality series itself also secured a nomination as the People’s Choice Competition Show.

Although she may have split from her fiance Erich Schwer after he proposed during the finale of her season, Gabby still made quite an impact on “the people” through her unfiltered words and witty personality.

Not to mention her sense of style.

Continuing to “wow” with her fashion game, Gabby showed up to this year’s PCA’s red carpet in a floor-length gown that surely turned some heads.

Gabby Windey rocks a sheer gown at the People’s Choice Awards

Gabby’s dress was made of olive green velvet material with sheer cutouts that were primarily visible on the sides of her body. Although the sheer material came up to the base of her neck, the intricate and unique design still gave her the illusion of having a plunging neckline.

The gown was form-fitting to Gabby’s slim frame and perfectly balanced the “classic gown” element with her edgy personality.

The DWTS contestant chose to keep her hair simple with soft waves pushed to the side, seemingly to show off her new blonde highlights after having predominantly dark hair throughout the year.

Gabby shared a carousel of photos and videos to share her look, stating that she attended the awards with her “one and only,” Rachel Recchia. One video showed the two walking onto the red carpet and waving to fans while smiling side by side.

She also gave an ode to her team, who made her stunning look possible, including her stylist Cary Fetman.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey shares her beauty regimen

After she received multiple questions about her outfits and effortlessly beautiful hairstyles while first appearing on The Bachelor, Gabby decided to film a video and give her fans an inside look at her beauty routine earlier this year.

She took to TikTok with a hair tutorial, showing viewers that she uses a Hot Tools 1.5-inch curling iron to achieve her bouncy locks. She then uses a bristle teasing brush to achieve some volume before putting her hair into an updo using the Kristen Ess claw clip, which she purchased from Target.

Gabby proceeded to curl her hair while giving her followers a few tips. “Curl away from the face. Halfway first, hold for a few seconds, then all the way,” she wrote alongside the video.

Gabby also noted that she always opts for the middle part since “we do what Gen Z says.”

Nobody tell her that her future self will rock a side part to the People’s Choice Awards later in the year.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.