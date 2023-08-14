Gabby Windey sizzles in a red bikini, poses with girlfriend after coming out on The View

Gabby Windey has been the talk of Bachelor Nation ever since she revealed her new relationship during a recent appearance on The View.

It seems no one saw a romance with another woman coming, but that’s what Gabby has been up to, and now, she’s sharing her truth with the world.

The last year has been a whirlwind for Gabby, who got engaged on The Bachelorette, joined Dancing with the Stars, split from Erich Schwer, and then met her new girlfriend, Robby Hoffman.

Gabby and Robby have been dating “for a few months” following her split from Erich back in November.

And now that the cat is out of the bag, Gabby is free to post all the pictures she wants with Robby as the two women spend time together and get to know each other even better.

That’s exactly what Gabby has been up to, and her latest set of photos will have The Bachelorette fans in awe — not just for the butter dish that she mentioned in her caption but also because Gabby started the set off with a scorching hot bikini pic.

Gabby Windey was kind enough to start our work week with a photo collage update that let The Bachelorette fans in on what she’s been up to.

It started with Gabby in a red hot string bikini. Her hair was pulled back loosely, and she wore chunky gold earrings while catching some rays by the pool.

The next photo featured Gabby with her hair in a high ponytail alongside Robby as they enjoyed a delicious-looking dinner. The third photo showed Gabby on the red carpet, while the fourth showed just Gabby again, this time making a kissing face while the sun beamed down on her.

The fifth photo showed us that Gabby is not skipping wine or dessert, while the sixth and seventh photos had Gabby and Robby loved up as they enjoyed each other’s company.

The seventh photo was another meal, and this is where the butter dish comes in. It’s very cute, with a rainbow floral pattern against a white background, and we can see why it’s sold out, as her caption says.

Vinny Guadagnino reacted to Gabby Windey’s relationship reveal after DWTS dating rumors

Throughout their time on Dancing with the Stars, Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore shared a very flirtatious friendship.

They often commented on each others’ social media and had fans begging them to date. Clearly, that didn’t work out, and now that Gabby has a girlfriend, Vinny was quick to share his reaction, and it was a great one.

In a statement to US Weekly, Vinny made it clear that he was happy for Gabby, telling them, “I’m so happy to see her be happy and live her truth and to see her face again.”

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.