Gabby Windey shows off Grandpa John’s attitude 

Gabby Windey and Grandpa John are beloved by Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey is attempting to find a love connection on The Bachelorette Season 19.

While Gabby remains on the hunt for “the one,” there’s still a very special man in her life.

Gabby’s Grandpa John has captured Bachelor Nation’s heart ever since he debuted during hometowns on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Grandpa John has also appeared on Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette. He accompanied Gabby and Erich Schwer on a one-on-one date that included bowling and an impromptu nap from Grandpa John.

Recently, Gabby shared a clip of Grandpa John with followers.

In the clip, Grandpa John was serving up some attitude.

Gabby Windey captures Grandpa John giving an attitudinal expression

Gabby Windey was in the car with Grandpa John when she decided to film him and share it on her Instagram Stories.

While their destination was unknown, Grandpa John was dressed up in a suit, tie, and clear glasses.

Grandpa John gave an attitudinal glance over at the camera as Gabby wrote over the photo, “Grandpa John wit a ‘tude.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 changes up its format

The Bachelorette has been trying new things this season as it navigates the first-ever co-leads in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Rachel and Gabby have been making their own rules as the season progresses, and they recently decided to switch up how the men pursued them.

At the start, the men could explore connections with both Rachel and Gabby, which led to the leads feeling that the men had too much power and ability to reject them when it should be their journey.

Gabby and Rachel announced before the most recent rose ceremony that the men would now be expected to pick the Bachelorette they exclusively wanted to pursue for the rest of the journey.

The format change led to a dramatic rose ceremony, where several men rejected Rachel Recchia’s rose with interest in pursuing Gabby instead.

By the end of the rose ceremony, Rachel and Gabby were wondering if they had made the right decision but also appeared hopeful that they’d have a smoother journey now that their suitors were separate.

The men have now decided which woman they’re exclusively focusing on, and time will tell if it gives Rachel and Gabby more clarity on their journey or if it just brings more drama.

