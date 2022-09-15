Gabby Windey shares her team name with DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy, gets encouragement from Jenna Johnson

Gabby Windey is a co-lead on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey’s time as Bachelorette may be coming to an end, but her time in the spotlight will continue.

It was announced that Gabby will be joining the Dancing with the Stars cast.

Gabby’s dancing partner will be the seasoned professional Val Chmerkovskiy.

Recently, Gabby shared a video from a rehearsal with Val.

Val requested that he and Gabby receive a team name.

And Gabby shared her team name idea, calling it a “no-brainer.”

Gabby Windey took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a video with her upcoming dance partner Val.

In the video, Gabby and Val casually practiced dancing in a dance studio, and Val wrote over the video, “We need a team name please?!”

While it’s not certain how many team name suggestions they received, Gabby had a team name that she felt was an obvious choice.

Gabby wrote over the video, “Galentin ftw I feel like it’s a no brained.”

Gabby Windey credits Jenna Johnson for making her feel like a dancer

In a separate post on her Instagram Stories, Gabby snapped a picture of herself in the dance studio wearing flattering practice attire and her long hair in a half-up, half-down do.

Gabby wore a formfitting black mini dress with a splash of pink in the middle. She paired the look with heels as she lifted her shoulders and crossed her legs to take a picture with her phone.

A lit-up DWTS sign could be seen behind Gabby as she posed in front of the mirror.

In text over the post, Gabby shared that Val’s wife and fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson helped her feel like a dancer.

Gabby wrote over the photo, “My girl @jennajohnson making me feel like a whole a** dancer rn.”

Dancing with the Stars will explore new territory this season as it moves from ABC to Disney+.

Former Bachelorette leads have done well on the celebrity dancing competition series as The Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown and former lead and co-host of The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe won their seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

Gabby has a background in cheerleading, so she knows how to move. Time will tell if she goes far and even takes home the coveted mirrorball trophy on this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, September 19, on Disney+.