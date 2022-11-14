Gabby Windey stuns in a glamorous minidress. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey traded in her elaborate dance costumes to show off a more “basic” look this weekend.

Gabby, who is currently competing for the Mirrorball on this season of Dancing With The Stars, has been mainly sharing performance clips to her feed over the past few weeks.

Although they will presumably be back soon, as The Bachelorette star takes the floor again on tomorrow night’s episode, she decided to show off her newest fashion choice instead for her most recent share.

Gabby posed in front of a plain, white wall in a contrasting dark minidress that featured a unique design.

The dress, made by the brand House of CB, was equipped with a plunging sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder flowy sleeves.

The piece was form-fitting on Gabby’s body and mirrored the same flowy material towards the bottom.

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey calls herself ‘basic’ in tight dress

Although the dress featured intricate, corset-like clasps down the center, Gabby still felt as if the monochromatic ensemble made her look “basic.”

“As basic as they come,” she wrote to accompany the glamour shot.

She also finished off her look with very neutral makeup and her hair styled in soft waves.

Although Gabby did not reveal where she was headed in her OOTD, fans can assume that a date with Erich Schwer was not on the itinerary, as the two recently announced their split after getting engaged on the finale of The Bachelorette.

However, Gabby has luckily been able to take her feelings to the dance floor as she continues to compete in this season of DWTS.

Gabby Windey keeps herself in shape on Dancing With The Stars

As a former Denver Broncos cheerleader, it’s not much of a surprise to see Gabby killing on stage every week so far this season.

In an interview with E! Insider, Gabby joked that rehearsals have been so demanding that she “wants to quit every day.”

“I think it’s natural to, like, embrace those feelings, cause it’s so hard, and that’s what makes it so much more rewarding is knowing that you’re constantly overcoming bump in the road, bump in the road,” she said.

Along with the experience being physically difficult, she also said that the high-performance level is tough on her mentally as well.

With studio rehearsals, dress rehearsals, and a full-out live performance on Monday nights, the reality dance show can definitely be taxing on its contestants — especially the longer they stay in the competition.

Fans can tune in tomorrow night to see if Gabby and her partner Val will make it one step closer to taking home this season’s trophy.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.