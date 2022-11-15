Gabby Windey is beautiful and bejeweled for a Dancing with the Stars performance. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey remains as dazzling as ever as she continues to wow in sparkling Dancing with the Stars costumes.

Gabby and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy have been killing it in the dance competition, and they continue to advance.

The Bachelor Nation beauty has been kept busy by the grueling dance schedule, but she still finds time to give fans insight into the behind-the-scenes of her DWTS experience.

She shared a photo in a plunging purple ensemble while praising her glam team and giving a playful reminder.

Gabby also snapped a mirror selfie in a fun and vibrant orange ensemble.

Gabby and Val continue encouraging fans to vote as The Bachelorette Season 19 lead aims for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy and falls further in love with ballroom dance.

Gabby Windey rocks a bejeweled ensemble and makeup

Gabby took to her Instagram Stories to snap a selfie in her glittering makeup and dance attire.

The former cheerleader and healthcare professional smiled while rocking a dramatic orange and yellow eyeshadow with winged eyeliner and long lashes. Orange and yellow stones were placed along the crease of her eyelid, inner eye, and the tip of her eyebrow, resembling fireworks.

Gabby’s costume included a long sleeve purple dress with a plunging neckline and an assortment of bejeweled embellishments in various colors.

She accessorized with sparkling purple hoop earrings that matched the color of her attire, and her hair was curled with several clips placed at the top.

Over the photo, Gabby wrote, “Gd glam always outdoes themselves!”

In text over her chest, Gabby also exclaimed, “Eyes up here!!!”

In another Instagram Story post, Gabby struck a confident pose while wearing a festive orange ensemble with a glittering tasseled bodice and a voluminous feathery skirt.

Gabby looked fit and fabulous as she smiled and showed off her toned torso and legs for the mirror selfie.

Gabby Windey pays tribute to nurses

Before becoming a reality star, Gabby was a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthcare professionals were true heroes during the global pandemic, and Gabby was able to dedicate a dance to her time as a nurse and fellow nurses.

Gabby shared a video from the dance and also left a heartfelt caption to express gratitude.

Her caption read, “This dance meant so much to me. Incredibly grateful for @valentin helping me share my story of being a nurse during the pandemic in such a beautiful way. The nurses I’ve worked with over the last decade raised me and I take those lessons with me every where I go ❤️.”

Fans get a double dose of Gabby this week as she competes and opens up on Dancing with the Stars while also making an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise with her The Bachelorette Season 19 costar Rachel Recchia.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC. Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.