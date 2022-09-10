Gabby Windey says DWTS will be a good change after this season of The Bachelorette

Gabby Windey is looking forward to DWTS. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey has had her ups and downs on this season of The Bachelorette, causing her some grief and stress on her way to finding love.

Now she has been cast for the next season of Dancing With the Stars too and has begun rehearsals with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, the husband of Jenna Johnson.

As she heads onto yet another reality television show, Gabby comments on her thoughts on the upcoming dancing world and how it’ll be different from being the Bachelorette.

A former NFL cheerleader, Gabby has said that she feels like Dancing With the Stars will be a good change of pace for her.

After the constant stress and drama of being a co-Bachelorette, choosing her life partner, and being a contestant on The Bachelor, Gabby said dancing would be refreshing.

Now that she is preparing to go on Season 31 of DWTS, Gabby has yet to choose her final man on The Bachelorette; thus, she will still have the finale and After the Final Rose to go through before ultimately moving on to her next reality series.

Gabby Windey talks about going on DWTS

During an interview with Us Weekly this past week, Gabby revealed, “The Bachelor is really emotional. It was challenging in so many ways. You have to really get to know yourself, make yourself vulnerable, try and make the right decision.”

She mentioned that while DWTS will definitely be more physical, it will challenge her in a different way than the Bachelor franchise did.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Gabby relayed, “I think it will be a good shift of gears a little bit to kind of balance out the high emotion of my last experience.”

When asked about her partner, Val, Gabby said her plan was to follow anything he tells her to do, work hard, and have some fun.

She also revealed that she will stay true to herself, and with a partner like Val in her corner, Gabby believes they have a true shot at winning this season.

Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette has not yet finished airing

As Gabby continues to fight for love on The Bachelorette, she only has one suitor remaining in Erich Schwer. However, he does not know that Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster were sent home because they weren’t ready to propose or take the next step.

Moreover, Bachelor Nation doesn’t know if Erich ended up proposing, or if the two just left the show together.

Viewers also have no idea if the twosome is still engaged, or even still together, and are anxiously awaiting After the Final Rose to find out more.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.