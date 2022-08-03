Gabby Windey reveals if she has heard from her mom since being on The Bachelorette

Gabby Windey on whether her mom has reached out. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey was a fan favorite on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

With her playful personality, sense of humor and one-liners, and her Grandpa John, she quickly became America’s favorite.

However, after Clayton simultaneously broke up with Gabby and Rachel Recchia to go after Susie Evans, Bachelor Nation felt terrible for both women.

Viewers watched during Clayton’s season when Gabby opened up about her strained and basically non-existent relationship with her mom, as she was noticeably absent from hometowns.

Bachelor Nation has again seen and watched Gabby open up even more about her estranged relationship with her mother, Rosemary, during this season of The Bachelorette.

While Gabby said she has not really even spoken to her mom since going to college, fans are wondering if her mother has reached out since Gabby has been a part of the Bachelor franchise.

During an Us Weekly exclusive interview, Gabby was asked if she had heard from her mom, Rosemary, since the show aired.

Gabby responded by saying, “I really haven’t. But that’s OK.”

Gabby explained why she has opened up more with the men this season

Moreover, during the interview, Gabby explained why she has been so upfront and honest about her relationship with her mom with the men so early on this season.

She explained, “You get a limited amount of time with these guys. So on our one-on-ones is where you really have to get down to the nitty gritty so they can understand who you are, how you’re gonna be in a relationship. And, of course, our parents really influence who we are as adults and how we act in relationships and out attachment styles and things like that.”

Gabby also stated that she wants to be as transparent as possible with the men vying for her heart and love. She went on to say that she has done a lot of therapy surrounding her childhood, but she also wants the men to know where she came from and why she is the person she is.

Gabby Windey told Jason Alabaster all about her estranged relationship with her mom

On this past episode of The Bachelorette, Gabby really opened up on her one-on-one date with Jason. In fact, she said more than she’s said before about her estranged relationship with her mom, Rosemary.

During the date, she revealed, “My mom and I are estranged. She didn’t have the capacity to kind of, like, love me as a kid. And she was, like, really quick to take away love.”

Gabby went on to explain, “Like, ‘Oh, if you don’t do this and that, you’ll have to go live with your dad.’ And it’s like, I don’t ever want to lose my mom. That was so scary for me. And then when I left for college, she washed her hands of me and didn’t want anything to do with me.”

She also told Jason, “I think the hardest part is, like, I love her so much, but you can’t always – she just can’t be in my life. She just doesn’t have the tools to love me back.”

As Bachelor Nation watched Gabby reveal this information, their hearts broke for her. No child should have to feel that way growing up, as they all deserve their parents’ love and support.

