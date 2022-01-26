Gabby Windey reacts to Shanae Ankney calling her a 12-year-old cheerleader

Gabby Windey reacts to being dissed by Shanae Ankney. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey is the latest woman from The Bachelor Season 26 cast to be dissed by villain Shanae Ankney.

While Shanae usually has her focus on feuding with Elizabeth Corrigan and disrespectfully mocking her ADHD, she also took issue with Gabby during the latest episode after Gabby received the coveted group date rose.

Unsurprisingly, Shanae fired shots at Gabby as she continues to build up a mean-spirited reputation.

After seeing Shanae’s insult, Gabby publicly responded with her reaction.

Gabby Windey claps back at Shanae Ankney’s insult

The Bachelor Season 26 recently featured a controversial group date inspired by Bay Watch.

Gabby and Shanae were both on the date and, despite Shanae’s best effort to make an impression on Clayton by making out with him in front of all the girls, it was Gabby who won special one-on-one time with Clayton on the beach.

Later during the night portion of the date, Clayton gushed over getting to experience Gabby’s playful and quirky side and he ultimately gave her the group rose.

Shanae was unhappy with Clayton’s decision and dissed Gabby in her confessional by suggesting that Gabby was a 12-year-old cheerleader.

Shanae’s aimed to slander Gabby’s youthful appearance and spirit and her history as an NFL cheerleader for the Denver Broncos.

Gabby took to her Instagram stories and put her playful personality on display as she clapped back at Shanae’s insult.

Gabby shared a video of herself in a dance studio as she practiced a routine with Britney Spears audio playing over the video.

Gabby wrote, “And if you’re gonna call me a cheerleader…Make sure you put 12 year old in front of it.”

Gabby also took the insult in stride by writing, “Are you calling me young, Shanae? thinkyew [thank you].”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Shanae Ankney involved in Shrimpgate on The Bachelor

So far, Shanae has had problems with many women and many situations, including a moment involving shrimp.

When Elizabeth Corrigan made shrimp for the house, Shanae happily ate it but then decided to get competitive and make some shrimp of her own only to become upset when she felt the women rejected her and her shrimp.

The silly scandal was deemed Shrimpgate by The Bachelor viewers and based on the previews for the next episode, it seems there is more shrimp-related drama in store, as Shanae continues to beef with women in the house.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.