Gabby Windey poses outside of Clayton hotel 

Gabby Windey has been capturing Bachelor Nation’s heart during her stint as a leading lady on The Bachelorette Season 19.

The Bachelorette viewers love Gabby’s style and quirky personality.

Gabby’s sense of humor and her sassy side also shines through on social media.

Recently, Gabby shared her streetwear style and a pose outside of a hotel with a name that amusingly connected to her notorious The Bachelor Season 26 ex Clayton Echard.

Gabby snapped a pic outside of a hotel called Clayton.

The Bachelorette Season 19 star also left an amusing caption on the post.

Gabby Windey looks carefree by Clayton

Gabby Windey turned casual into chic as she posed outdoors in her recent post.

In the opening photo, Gabby sat on a bench while crossing her toned legs in a pale blue mini skirt with a high slit.

Gabby gave a peek of her abs as she wore a white cropped top with a black lining.

The Bachelorette star completed the look with white sneakers and socks, sunglasses, a straw purse, and her long, lush locks clipped back for a half-up, half-down do.

Gabby searched through her purse in the video and teased in her caption that she was “Searching for my last ‘ya totally’ to give,” as she’s known to nod and say yeah often when communicating with others.

Gabby’s second photo in the post got fans and viewers laughing as she turned away from the camera mid-walk with a building labeled Clayton in the background.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Gabby Windey’s ‘Clayton’ post

Gabby’s friends and fans loved the post, with Bachelor Nation’s Envy Abedin writing “Ya totally,” and Genevieve Parisi commenting, “You look beautiful and I loveeee the outfit,” as well as “Caption,” with a laughing emoji.

Melina Nasab, Gabby’s other The Bachelor Season 26 costar, also commented with laughing emojis.

Fans reacted to the Clayton hotel featured in the post, with one person writing, “NOT THE CLAYTON HOTEL LMAOOO.”

Another joked, “Second picture is a bit of a jump scare no?”

Gabby replied, “you’re telling me.”

More Clayton-related comments included “not the clayton hotel babes” and “‘Clayton’ building, I’m deceased.”

Meanwhile, many other comments focused on how great Gabby looked and how much they loved her personality and humorous caption, with one follower even declaring Gabby’s post, “POST OF THE YEAR.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.