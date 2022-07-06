Gabby Windey poses in barely-there lime green and white bikini

Gabby Windey poses in bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey is about to make history as one of two bachelorettes this season on The Bachelorette for the first time in Bachelorette history. She stands beside one of her best friends, Rachel Recchia.

As the two women start their own journey to find love, fans can’t wait to see how production makes this season work with two women as leads.

Producers commented that the upcoming season was hell to film, but fans are hopeful that both Gabby and Rachel find their happy ever after.

With less than one week to go until the show’s premiere, Gabby has released a June photo drop that includes a bikini photo.

Gabby Windey stuns in lime green and white bikini

Gabby took to her Instagram page to post some pictures from the month of June, including a bikini post.

She wore a checkered lime green and white string bikini as she stood outdoors with a flawless, mostly makeup-free face and flat stomach on full display.

Gabby then included pictures of food, friends, her and Rachel, scenic views, art, selfies, sunsets, drinks, and her dog.

The photo dump post was captioned, “June [poop emoji].”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Bachelor Nation responds to Gabby’s pictures

One fan wrote, referencing her upcoming season, “tell whoever u picked to scoot over cause i’m joining the relationship.”

Two others commented on Gabby’s meals, drinks, and food that she posted, while one user wrote, “This photo dump is [fire emoji].”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Other viewers show their love and support for Gabby, as one posted, “Love ya and these pics bb!!!” Another woman respects Gabby so much that she wants to see her as the next president of the United States.

While one fan loved Gabby’s hair, another joked about the food she was eating as they were not impressed and questioned, “Did the producers make you eat that shrimp and rice dish? Blink if you need help.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

As Gabby has ventured on as one of The Bachelorettes to try to find love again, she continues to be loved by fans and Bachelor Nation. A fan favorite for sure, Gabby has captured the hearts of America ever since she was on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

With the show beginning in just six days, viewers can’t wait to see what other surprises this season holds and are crossing their fingers that both Gabby and Rachel find what and who they are looking for.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.