Gabby Windey is gorgeous in a tight brown dress for mirror selfie show off

Gabby Windey was stunning as she rocked a casual outfit to snap a cute mirror selfie.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette star showed off her slender figure as she rocked a jersey camisole dress in a neutral brown shade.

Gabby, 31, posed from a bedroom in front of a full-length mirror to snap the image she shared via Instagram Stories.

The dress had thin spaghetti straps and showed Gabby’s toned arms and shoulders. It hugged her body tight, accentuating her fit physique.

The brunette beauty left her hair to fall naturally down her back, and she looked youthful and fresh, opting for a bare-faced complexion.

Showing off a chrome manicure, she held her phone in front of her chest to snap the picture, her pink and purple phone case providing a pop of color.

A colorful beaded charm dangled from the end of the phone in shades of pink, orange, yellow and green.

A small hoop earring could be seen in her ear, and she held black sunglasses in her other hand.

She wrote on the photo, “On my way!,” shorthand for “on my way”, though it was unclear where she was headed.

The casual look was more subdued than the glitz and glam looks she has been rocking of late, as she currently takes part in Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars.

Gabby Windey dances the Rumba in dazzling gown on DWTS

Gabby has been showcasing her incredible dance ability as she takes to the Dancing With The Stars ballroom each week with her coach and partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

The Illinois-born beauty has been having the time of her life as she progresses through the show, and she is clearly not ready for it to be over.

Posting a sweet and sincere post to Instagram, she uploaded her Rumba dance routine as she and Val danced to Home by Michael Bublé.

Gabby posted, “Contrary to what the song says, I don’t wanna go home.”

She praised her partner, writing, “I wish I could dance this dance 100 times. The rumba was deceptively difficult but thanks to @valentin‘s teaching, patience, and creativity it was a joy to perform.”

She finished by writing, “Thanks to him I am now officially hooked on the drug that is ballroom dance. And thanks to you all I get to do it again next week! I can’t wait.”

Dancing in a sparkling silver gown, it moved gracefully in the air as she spun and turned during the stunning routine.

The backless gown featured thin straps and a sheer material covered in sequins that danced around as Gabby moved, thanks to the slits on either side.

The video clip was popular among her 1 million followers, gathering over 73k likes.

Gabby Windey shares sweet snap with partner Erich Schwer

After initially starting her television career on Season 26 of The Bachelor, Gabby eventually found true love with Erich Schwer on Season 29 of the Bachelorette, which she starred in alongside Rachel Recchia.

Erich beat the other contestants in the battle to win Gabby’s heart, and the loved-up pair have since gotten engaged.

Referring to Erich as her “emotional support animal,” she shared a sweet photo of the two enjoying an affectionate moment.

Rocking a nude miniskirt and a ribbed cream sweater, Gabby snapped a mirror selfie as Erich wrapped his arms around her from behind.

Speaking to People magazine about their relationship, she talked about the work required to maintain a great relationship before they walk down the aisle together.

“Our commitment to each other is there,” she said. “Now it’s just doing the hard work, which is getting to know each other, more communication, really strengthening those building blocks before we get to the altar.”