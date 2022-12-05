Gabby Windey in festive Christmas sweater is ‘still single’ after Erich Schwer split

Gabby Windey appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey captured the holiday spirit and her sense of humor in a specially designed Christmas sweater.

The Bachelor Nation star posed from different angles in a video while also snapping a stunning selfie covered in a 3-dimensional snowman sweater.

Gabby proved even an “ugly Christmas sweater” can’t take away from her beauty.

The DWTS star appeared in good spirits after an eventful season of life.

She’s coming off a split from her final rose-receiver Erich Schwer and landing in second place on Dancing with the Stars after several mesmerizing performances with her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

While rocking her Christmas sweater, she noted still being single despite her two attempts at finding love on reality television through The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Gabby Windey rocks fun Christmas sweater

Gabby Windey took to TikTok to poke some fun at her dating life and spread some Christmas cheer.

In the video, Gabby struck poses while puckering her lips and winking with Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero playing in the background.

Gabby wore a vibrant red sweater with two snowmen heads strategically placed over her bust with protruding carrot noses.

The chest snowmen were decorated with googly eyes, green felt hats, and silver bows with red polka dots. The sweater was completed with a white tinsel hem.

Gabby wrote over the video, “Been on a years worth of dating shows and still single.”

She shared in the caption, “My stepmom designed this.”

Gabby also took to her Instagram Stories to share a stunning selfie in the sweater. Her glassy makeup was flawless and included winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

She let her face have the spotlight as she slicked her hair in a bun and accessorized with silver hoop earrings. Gabby tagged Santa in the post.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey was at the center of dating rumors with Vinny Guadagnino

Gabby’s latest Christmas TikTok indicates she is currently single, but her flirty exchanges with Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino raised relationship questions for fans.

Gabby and Vinny competed in the recent season of Dancing with the Stars and appeared to form a friendly connection.

On social media, Gabby and Vinny captured fans’ attention with their flirtatious social media comments.

However, Gabby has since addressed the dating rumors and explained that her and Vinny’s playful relationship is platonic.

Time will tell if Gabby will be open to finding her next love through reality television again after her busy year on TV in 2022.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.