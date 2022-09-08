Gabby Windey in colorful bikini ‘pretends to be literate’

Gabby Windey stars on The Bachelorette Season 19 with Rachel Recchia. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey was all smiles in her recent bikini share.

The Bachelorette Season 19 co-lead enjoyed a summer day while reading a book.

Gabby appeared in good spirits as her season of The Bachelorette winds down.

With hometowns and fantasy suites done, Gabby and her co-lead bestie Rachel Recchia are preparing to complete their journey in what host Jesse Palmer promises will be a shocking and emotional conclusion.

Rachel still has three men left to choose from, and Gabby’s last man standing was revealed to be Erich Schwer.

The finale begins next week, but, in the meantime, Gabby continues to share charming, carefree posts like her latest pic in colorful swimwear.

Gabby Windey rocks bright two-piece

Gabby Windey took to her Instagram Stories to share her bikini pic.

The Bachelorette lead smiled while sitting on a white towel.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Gabby’s bikini featured a blue and white criss-cross pattern with frilly pink trim on the top and pink strings on the bottom. She accessorized with sunglasses and gold earrings as she let her hair hang down.

Gabby covered her torso with a book, revealing she was reading Circe by author Madeline Miller.

Along with the photo, Gabby wrote, “Pretending to be literate.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey professes her love for Erich Schwer

After hometowns, Gabby brought three men to fantasy suite week.

Gabby’s first fantasy suite date was with Erich, and the pair overcame fears as they dived in water from high heights.

Gabby then met up with finalist Johnny DePhillipo, and the two didn’t even make it to the night portion of their date as they decided to go their separate ways.

Jason Alabaster appeared to be one of Gabby’s frontrunners; however, their relationship hit a roadblock during fantasy suites when Jason admitted he didn’t think he’d be ready to propose.

Gabby was adamant about leaving the season engaged, so she and Jason had an emotional discussion to address the issue.

Gabby suggested that she fought for the relationship more than Jason before the two parted ways.

With only Erich left standing, Gabby told Erich she was in love with him, and they appeared happy to move forward with their relationship.

However, previews of the finale suggest that it won’t just be smooth sailing to the finish line for Erich and Gabby as he, too, appears to have doubts about proposing so soon.

Tune in to see how Erich and Gabby’s love story plays out in the finale.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.