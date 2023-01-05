Gabby Windey is celebrating her birthday in style. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Before Gabby Windey heads out on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars tour, she took some time to celebrate her birthday the right way.

Gabby, who led the most recent season of The Bachelorette next to co-pilot Rachel Recchia, turned 32 on January 2.

While Gabby has had quite the year as a 31-year-old, specifically spending the majority of the year on viewers’ television screens, this year is sure to be another wild one as Gabby has acquired newfound fame.

She did, however, start the new year off the right way — seemingly relaxing on an outdoor bed in a tropical location.

For her official birthday post earlier this week, Gabby shared a photo of herself posing in a black cutout swimsuit.

The former Bachelorette smiled slightly at the camera while showing off her beachy look, which included a plunging bikini top, wet hair, and a background of tropical greenery.

Gabby Windey stuns in a black bikini for her birthday

Gabby, known for her signature wit and quirkiness in both the Bachelor world and on DWTS, used her caption to make a joke out of turning another year older.

“Basically born yesterday,” she wrote.

The brunette bombshell received a ton of love from Bachelor Nation on her birthday post, including comments from Rachel and Bachelor in Paradise stars Genevieve Parisi and Kate Gallivan.

Kate even referred to Gabby’s birthday as a “national holiday,” which just goes to show how much Gabby is adored by others in the franchise.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

While Gabby had quite a whirlwind of a year in 2022, she is starting her 32nd year of life as a single gal — that is, of course, if her flirting with fellow DWTS star Vinny Guadagnino has truly just been “playful banter.”

Although Gabby got engaged to her winner Erich Schwer during the finale of her season, the two officially announced their split roughly two months after the episode had aired.

However, it seems as if Gabby is doing better than ever these days as she has been working hard to prepare for the Dancing with the Stars tour.

Gabby will continue her dancing career on Dancing with the Stars tour

Gabby clearly wears many hats: ICU nurse, former Denver Broncos Cheerleader, Bachelorette, and DWTS runner-up. While most fans undoubtedly know her from the world of reality dating, her latest endeavor has her putting on those dancing shoes once more and heading out on the road.

Gabby is labeled as the “Co-Host” of this year’s Dancing with the Stars tour, which officially kicks off on Friday, January 6, in National Harbor, MD.

The cast has been hard at work preparing for the tour, with the official DWTS Instagram page giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect to see from the stars.

The page even took some time on January 2 to wish Gabby a happy birthday, calling her a “queen” and showing excitement over her being a part of the 2023 DWTS tour cast.

While she may have been a professional cheerleader before signing on to The Bachelor, Gabby can now add “professional dancer” to the list as well.

Fans can check out the DWTS website for more information on tour dates, VIP options, and any new updates.