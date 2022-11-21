News Gabby Windey begs for votes ahead of DWTS finale, says ‘I’m living your mom and auntie’s dream’

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey could win big on Dancing with the Stars this year. Pic credit: ABC Gabby Windey is so close to the finish line on Dancing with the Stars, and she’s not above pleading for votes ahead on the finale. With her signature charm and humor, Gabby listed the top 4 reasons people should vote for her and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Val and Gabby have delivered several stunning performances in the celebrity dance competition and certainly seem to have a great shot at the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Gabby’s Dancing with the Stars journey included growth both as a dancer and as a person as she got vulnerable about the breakup she experienced during the season.

Gabby and ex-fiance Erich Schwer confirmed the end of their relationship shortly after getting engaged in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.

While Erich and Gabby have parted ways, Erich is still rooting for Gabby to win it all on Dancing with the Stars and has urged fans to vote for The Bachelorette beauty.

Gabby Windey says vote because she’s ‘living your mom and auntie’s dream’

Gabby Windey took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a mirror selfie showing off her toned torso and warning that she’ll be begging for votes pretty much nonstop until the voting ends.

Gabby wore a black cropped top and sweats as she smiled for the photo and wrote, ‘Plz vote for us tomorrow!!!!! I’m gonna beg for 29 hours straight.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

In another post to her Instagram Stories, Gabby elaborated further on why she should receive the public’s vote.

Again emphasizing her plea, she began the list by stating fans should vote “cause I’m begging.”

She also reminded that voting isn’t that hard, and people will probably be on their phones anyway.

Another reason she gave is that she’s “living your mom and auntie’s dream (and probably yours) by dancing with Val every Monday.”

Gabby also shared that viewers will see Val going shirtless and showing off his fit physique.

She expressed that she’s also open to other reasoning while writing out the voting details.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey is filled with excitement, fear, and mourning before finale

Gabby and Val have been in excellent standing leading up to the DWTS finale, receiving some perfect scores.

Taking to Instagram, Gabby celebrated advancing to the finals while being honest about the array of emotions she was feeling.

Gabby wrote, “We’re going to finale!!!!! I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC. Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.