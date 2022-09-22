Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy share what they’re most excited for on DWTS

Gabby Windey starred in The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey is one of the stars hopeful of winning the Mirrorball Trophy on the new season of Dancing With the Stars, and she has a lot to be excited about.

Gabby and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy appear to be getting along great as they practice, come up with their team name, and hop on TikTok trends.

Recently, Gabby and Val were asked to share what they’re looking forward to as the season begins.

Gabby had a lot she was excited about, from certain dance styles to the glittering ensembles that fans will see her wear on the dance floor.

Gabby is competing against stars from various aspects of the entertainment industry.

Other stars competing in this season of Dancing With the Stars include Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, and Jordin Sparks.

Gabby Windey is excited to move her hips

Gabby Windey made her DWTS debut during the premiere as she and Val danced to Harry Styles’ As It Was.

Before hitting the stage, Gabby and Val were asked to share what they were looking forward to about the season.

Gabby shared that she can’t wait to Cha Cha because she gets to move her hips.

She also got excited about all the vibrant outfits she and Vall would wear.

As for Val, he shared that he’s most looking forward to the world getting to Gabby be a dancer.

Gabby’s cheer background wasn’t a focal point on The Bachelorette, so her moves and dance skills will put her in a new light on Dancing With the Stars.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy dazzle in pink

Val and Gabby wowed in their first dance together, and The Bachelorette star got to wear one of those shimmering outfits she was excited about.

Gabby wore a pink flapper dress with a side cutout and a sparkling neckline that gave the illusion of being a one-shoulder dress, although a second thinner strap was visible.

Gabby accessorized the look with earrings and a sparkling bracelet around her arm. She wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.

Val matched Gabby’s pink dress with his pink blazer.

He also wrote a black collared shirt that gave a peek of his chest and black pants.

Dancing With the Stars moved from ABC to Disney+. Gabby fans can keep up with her dance journey on the streaming service and vote for her so that she continues to advance in the competition.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.