Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia tell fans what they learned from being co-Bachelorettes

The Bachelorette Season 19 is the first time two Bachelorettes have taken the lead, and fans have been speculating about how this season will work.

There has already been discussion about the premiere due to the insults thrown at Clayton over and over, the men having to fight for time with not one but two women, and speculation with fans wondering if the men are favoring Gabby.

However, Mike Fleiss stated from the beginning that the women would not be pitted against each other, and it looks like he was right, and the women are still the best of friends after filming the season.

Gabby Windey revealed what she learned from Rachel Recchia

Before their premiere aired, Gabby and Rachel stopped by to chat with BachelorNation.com and answer a few questions.

When the duo was asked what they had learned from each other during this process, Gabby answered first.

She stated, “Both of us have different strengths and weaknesses, so something I learned from Rachel is how to be vulnerable and really wear my heart on my sleeve. She helped me to not be so afraid of falling in love.”

Gabby went on to say, “We really got so close throughout the whole journey, and when tough times would arise, we could go to each other and ask one another for guidance. We talked about if the other had experienced something and what they did in that situation. Having someone else to validate the feelings you’re already feeling was such a great part of having her with me.”

Rachel spoke about what Gabby taught her on their journey

When asked what she learned from Gabby, Rachel exclaimed, “Gabby is just such an incredible woman; everyone watching her knows that. She is just so confident and comfortable in who she is, and anytime I was confused, she was always there for me and helped me find my confidence. It was great having her there for me.”

Rachel talked about how nice it was to have nighttime conversations with Gabby and just let her in on what she was thinking and feeling.

Rachel and Gabby learned things about themselves as well

Gabby expressed how she learned to trust herself and her decisions and not second guess what she was thinking and feeling.

Rachel discussed that she really got to know herself even more throughout her Bachelorette journey.

She declared, “I feel like I learned so much about myself throughout this whole experience. I feel like having Gabby next to me throughout it all has really helped me come into myself more and made me so much more confident.”

Rachel said, “Going through this, you learn so much about what you want and what you don’t, so looking back, I’m really happy that I got to learn so much about myself.”

For those fans who were worried that the show and/or the men would come in between their friendship, the two women want everyone to know that the opposite actually happened.

They were able to have two love stories going on at the same time, but they never let anyone or anything come in between their friendship and the love they have for one another as women and friends.

Rachel also revealed that, to this day, she has zero regrets about her decisions, things she said, and what she did.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.