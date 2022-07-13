Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia rock mini dresses, navigate awkward moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey discuss their experience on The Bachelorette with actor Anthony Anderson. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were the talk of the town on Monday night with The Bachelorette finally returning.

Along with premiering on their show, Rachel and Gabby also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Anthony Anderson.

Rachel and Gabby stunned in leggy dresses for the late-night appearance and graciously navigated some awkward questions.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia flaunt their figures on talk show

Gabby Windey took to her Instagram stories to share photos of her and Rachel’s sizzling late-night fits as they prepared for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In one photo, Gabby and Rachel posed together and gave a side profile of their mini dresses.

Rachel wore splashes of color in a long-sleeve sequined mini dress featuring all the colors of the rainbow. She wore her blonde tresses straight, long and parted, down the middle, and completed the sparkly look with jewelry and metallic heels.

Gabby looked sultry in a sheer mini dress with a black animal print design. The sheer dress accentuated Gabby’s curves and gave a view of her chest.

Gabby styled her hair in a fun ponytail and completed the look with jewelry and strappy blue high heels.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

In another photo on Gabby Windey’s Instagram stories, the co-Bachelorettes posed on a couch and flashed a smile while showing leg and thigh in their dresses.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey endure awkward questioning on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Anthony Anderson took over Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting duties during Rachel and Gabby’s interview, and fans noted an awkward moment of questioning.

Anthony began the interview by commenting on the ladies’ outfits and telling the women they wouldn’t be Bachelorettes for long if they kept wearing ensembles like their mini dresses.

Then Anthony immediately inquired about the drama from Clayton Echard’s season, admitting he didn’t watch the show but heard about fantasy suites.

Anthony brought up how Clayton ended up sleeping with both Rachel and Gabby, and he wanted to know how that ‘intimate’ experience was for the women.

Rachel and Gabby didn’t appear eager to rehash the messiness with Clayton as Gabby asked, ‘Do you want to hear about our journey?”

After some uncomfortable laughing between the three, the ladies steered the conversation away from fantasy suites with Clayton, and Anthony finally began to ask them questions about themselves and their experience as Bachelorette.



Similar to Anthony’s questioning, men from Rachel and Gabby’s season also brought up Clayton left and right during the premiere.

As the season goes on, Rachel and Gabby are hoping people will begin to focus more on their story moving forward and less on their past.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.