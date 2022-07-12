Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia rock bold prints on red carpet  

Rachel Rechia and Gabby Windey show off their bold sense of style. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are ready to take over as the dual leads of The Bachelorette after a long hiatus.

Recently, the co-leads walked a red carpet in contrasting outfits with equally bold prints.

Looking eye-catching in the sultry summer ensembles, Rachel and Gabby displayed joy and camaraderie in anticipation of The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey pose on floral red carpet

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey walked a colorful red carpet in preparation for their big premiere tonight.

The ladies looked vibrant in bold prints as they flashed their pearly whites and midriffs for the camera.

Gabby wore a trendy machine two-piece with a black and white squiggle pattern all over. The bralette bodice let Gabby flaunt her toned figure with the long pants completing the flattering look.

Rachel went with more color as she wore a pink droptop with colorful images on top and black trim. The thick black straps boasted the designer of the ensemble, Dolce & Gabbana. Rachel’s voluminous skirt also featured the designer’s name around her waistband.

Rachel and Gabby snapped a few solo shots as well as posing arm and arm in front of an assortment of roses and the signature red car that has been used for advertising their season.

Gabby shared several more photos and videos from the event on her main Instagram page as she expressed excitement for the start of the season in her caption.

Gabby captioned the post, “It’s finally happening!! I could never imagine anyone else by my side and am truly so grateful for this opportunity. See you on Monday!!”

Fans express excitement for the return of The Bachelorette

Under Gabby’s post, fans reacted with praise for the Bachelorette’s beauty and excitement for the show to return.

A follower wrote, “Cannot wait for this season!”

Another follower expressed, “So proud of you gab and excited for you.”

A commenter brought up how Gabby’s Bachelor Nation ex Dean Unglert had predicted Gabby would be named the next Bachelorette before she even debuted on Clayton Echard’s season.

The commenter wrote, “it’s crazy that Dean was right!!!!! He said in his podcast way before Clayton’s season aired that you gabby would either win or be the next bachelorette. So crazy!!!!!!!”

Other comments included, “I’m SO EXCITED,” “You look beautiful,” and “I can’t wait!!!”

Time will tell what fashions Gabby and Rachel rock throughout their season now that The Bachelorette is back.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.