Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia dish about falling for the same guy and fantasy suites

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia talk about fantasy suites and falling for guys.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have had quite the response to their premiere episode that happened on Monday night.

While some Bachelor fans and alums were upset and stated that Clayton Echard was being bullied, Gabby and Rachel spoke out that they didn’t believe that to be true.

As the two women went through their share of difficulties and hardships during Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, they talked about how it was on the other side.

Whether having feelings for the same guy or discussing kisses and fantasy suites, Gabby and Rachel have opened up about being the leading women.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia talk about the guys

While on E!’s Daily Pop, the women talked about fans wanting to know how to navigate the men and if they both had feelings for the same one.

Rachel was first to chat about this question as she stated, “Everyone is wondering what will happen if we fall for the same guy, but we came into this as such good friends. We always put our friendship above any of the guys, of course she is going to come first.”

She went on to say, “We really just spoke to each other throughout the whole process, and naturally we would think some of the same guys were attractive, but we really do have different taste.”

Gabby added to what Rachel had already said when she declared, “It was honestly easy having Rachel by my side. We have such a good friendship and we don’t keep anything from each other. If anything, it was not about competition at all and more about support.”

The women discuss fantasy suites

While they talked about how watching it so far has taken them back to some exact moments, feelings, and emotions, they also said that the fantasy suites and overnight dates are super important.

Both Gabby and Rachel said how crucial time is away from the cameras to get to know each other more emotionally, mentally, and physically.

Rachel discussed how that conversation in the fantasy suite with the particular man is truly the first conversation you get to have with him off camera.

The duo speaks out about being the lead instead of a contestant

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gabby and Rachel opened up about the differences between being in control and the leads instead of vying for the heart of Clayton.

Rachel stated that as a contestant, you have no idea what is going on with all of the other women and the one man they are all dating, but it’s hard in a different way as the lead.

She claimed that as The Bachelorette, you have to make all of the decisions, try to figure out who is sincere and who might not be, and have to have numerous relationships at the same time.

However, both women agreed that being the lead is probably a little easier because they are in charge ultimately.

Gabby added that both she and Rachel were able to grow, build confidence, and feel empowered as women because of what happened during Clayton’s season, but they are thankful they can take their own journeys now.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.