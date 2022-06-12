Gabby Allen from The Challenge shows off her fit physique in skimpy black lingerie after leg day

Gabby Allen in The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge alum Gabby Allen is once again giving fans and followers some sizzling content as she showed off a skimpy lingerie set in multiple poses.

The former Double Agents rookie has been away from the show since then, mainly focusing on her regular workout sessions and enjoying vacations with her boyfriend.

However, she dropped off a heat-seeking post on social media which caused many individuals to react with comments admiring the latest visuals.

Gabby Allen wows fans with lingerie images

On Sunday, former Love Island UK star Gabby Allen posted photos to her official Instagram page wearing stunning black lingerie from Vicky Pattinson at Pour Moi.

The 30-year-old reality TV star posed provocatively in each image, with her hair up and fancy jewelry on, including rings and a shiny watch or bracelet. Two photos had her facing frontways, while another image featured her backside to the camera, giving a cheekier view of the lingerie set.

She had her muscular physique on display, including toned arms, legs, and midsection, resulting from her constant effort in the gym.

In the three images, Gabby modeled the India Lace and Mesh Underwired Bustier and Thong Set. Based on items on the official website, the prices are currently £16 for the thong and £39 for the bra. There’s also a set with a garter belt available for £75.

Before the black lingerie photos that she shared above, Gabby gave fans a look at what exercises she did and the things she had to eat on one of her gym days.

It was leg day for the former Double Agents rookie, who shared she performed hip thrusts, squats, Bulgarian split squats, leg presses, and an adductor/abductor superset during the gym session.

Some items in her diet for the day included porridge with berries and chocolate nut butter, Soho Buns from Gails, some tangerines, and a dinner consisting of cheesy pesto cod with rice and veggies.

In her caption, she explains that she used to fast more but realized “it’s not great for females and their hormones.” Now she enjoys her food and doesn’t get too carried away when keeping things strict on her diet.

Fans and followers react to Gabby’s latest pics

With over one million followers on the Gram, Gabby generally gets a lot of love on her social media shares. It’s unknown how many Likes the black lingerie post collected, but it currently has 60 comments from many of her adoring fans.

“Wowzer Gabs you look super beautiful 😍,” one fan commented on Gabby’s lingerie photos.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another individual remarked about the former Love Island UK star.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

“Damn girl you are looking incredible 👏🏻😘😮,” a third commenter said in admiration of Gabby.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Based on the positive feedback from her fans and followers, Gabby continues to show that hard work in the gym and keeping a somewhat strict diet can really make a difference. Fans can find out more about her training and diet at her public page @gabbydawnallen or her private @shapeupwithgabby Instagram page.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.