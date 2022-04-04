Gabby Allen from The Challenge shares sizzling red bikini countdown photos, cast members and fans react

Gabby Allen shows off a red bikini as she anticipates warmer weather. Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Gabby Allen is ready for bikini weather already, like many other individuals in the United Kingdom or cold weather areas, as it can’t seem to arrive soon enough!

The former Challenge: Double Agents star took to social media on Monday to show off her cheeky side in a post reminiscing over wearing fewer layers.

Her latest photos brought plenty of reactions, including one of her former castmates, Lolo Jones, and several other former Challenge stars admiring Gabby’s fiery images.

Gabby wows fans with post reminiscing over bikini weather

With over one million followers on her Instagram, Gabby Allen receives plenty of attention with most of her videos and photos, but her latest set had fans seeing red in a good way.

With her location not given, Gabby poses with her white robe down, showing off a red thong bikini while glancing back at the camera. In front of her is a fire pit surrounded by water, which could be a hot tub or outdoor scenery.

Both images in her Instagram post feature the appearance of steam rising as Gabby once again sets her Instagram page on fire.

“Counting down the days until I’m back in a bikini! This UK weather is giving me whiplash. Anyone else?! Anyone else? 😵‍💫☀️🌨🌪⚡️,” The Challenge alum asked in her caption.

Gabby has wowed fans more than a few times with Instagram posts, including several photo sets she shared from Hotel Chalet al Foss in which she wore a different bikini.

One thing is for sure: her posts always reflect how she has kept herself in fantastic shape following her time on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents.

She’s previously promoted her training program, where she’s committed to helping others achieve amazing results in fitness ahead of bikini season.

Gabby’s The Challenge castmates and fans react

As of this writing, Gabby’s post was racking up likes and comments from fans, Challenge cast members, and one of her former castmates. In a surprise comment, Double Agents star Lolo Jones dropped by to show some appreciation for Gabby’s images.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Fellow Challenge stars Georgia Harrison and Nicole Bass also showed some love for their friend in the United Kingdom.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

More than a few followers and fans also showed admiration for Gabby’s bikini images, as they too appear to be anticipating the warm weather season.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagrram

A former cast member from Love Island UK 3, Gabby debuted on MTV’s The Challenge Season 36. She teamed up with several individuals during the season, including Lio Rush and Devin Walker. She lasted until Episode 13, where castmate Nany Gonzalez eliminated her in Ring of Spies.

It’s unknown if the 30-year-old will return for Season 38. However, her biggest supporters would love to see her again as she seems to have the physical abilities to make it even farther into the competition.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on Paramount Plus on May 11.