Frank Catania says Luis and Teresa ‘manipulated’ the story about the pre-reunion meetup

We’re only two episodes into the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the drama is already at an all-time high.

In the season opener, Teresa Giudice shared a revelation from Frank Catania regarding a pre-reunion meetup that he attended.

The Fudas, Joe and Melissa Gorga, Jenn Fessler, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider were also at the meeting to allegedly plan a Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Teresa takedown.

Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda have already weighed in on the situation, noting that it wasn’t as scandalous as Teresa made it out to be.

Dolores reasoned that it was customary for the cast to meet before the reunion, and Rachel also saw nothing wrong with what they did.

Now, the man at the center of the drama, Frank Catania, is finally speaking out, and he’s not happy with the way Teresa and Luis “manipulated” their conversation.

Franks Catania says Luis and Teresa ‘manipulated and changed’ his story

Frank cleared up a few things during a recent chat on The Weekly Scoop after seemingly throwing his RHONJ castmates under the bus.

“It wasn’t a dinner or gathering to go there and contemplate, ‘Okay, how are we gonna take Luis down.’ Absolutely not!” explained the RHONJ star.

“They were getting together for dinner to talk about the reunion, everybody does it every single year.”

Teresa’s sharing of Frank’s information on TV didn’t go well, and he’s not happy with how it was portrayed.

“They made it look like… I went and ratted on the other side with them,” said Frank, who called it unfortunate after what he thought was a productive chat with Luis and Teresa.

“Next thing you know, they turn it around…they manipulated and changed the story,” he exclaimed.

RHONJ fans are Team Frank after he explains pre-reunion drama

After the video of Frank’s interview was posted on Instagram, RHONJ fans took to the comments to sound off.

“I knew Teresa was lying about Frank !! He would never!” one person wrote.

“Doesn’t surprise me one bit. Teresa is queen of deflection. Always accusing others of her own bad behavior,” said someone else.

One viewer exclaimed, “I knew those clowns 🤡🤡 were up to no good! thank you @frank.catania.sr for clarifying it! 👍👏👏👏👏.”

Pic credit: @rhonjteabee/Instagram

Someone else reasoned, “This is exactly the reason @johnfuda_ didn’t meet with Luis in private. That’s probably why they were so mad. He didn’t give them room to spin the conversation to their advantage.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.